FREE PODCAST 11/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Saturday Night’s Main Event, WarGames participant speculation, Last Time is Now tournament, more (100 min.)

Halloween starring Mike Meyers

Discussing Saturday Night’s Main Event

Cody vs. Drew and how WWE (mis)uses McIntyre

Tiffany vs. Jade; it’s time for new champion Jade to sink or swim

WarGames participants speculation

No surprise here; Dominick retains against Rusev and Penta

The two Mysterios face off once again

Punk wins the vacant championship; Javier is “thrilled,” Jey not so much

Why would Punk name challengers he likely won’t be facing?

Cena in WarGames?

The Last Time is Now tournament and possible surprises

Crowd turning on Jey?

Was Punk ducking Logan Paul meant to be a joke? Bad look either way

How a Logan Paul Vision compares to a Seth Rollins Vision

Javier continues to simp for Theory

Is calling Breakker the future of WretleMania helping or hurting him?

The two tattoos (and mustaches)

…and more

