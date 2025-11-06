FREE PODCAST 11/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Saturday Night’s Main Event, WarGames participant speculation, Last Time is Now tournament, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Halloween starring Mike Meyers
- Discussing Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Cody vs. Drew and how WWE (mis)uses McIntyre
- Tiffany vs. Jade; it’s time for new champion Jade to sink or swim
- WarGames participants speculation
- No surprise here; Dominick retains against Rusev and Penta
- The two Mysterios face off once again
- Punk wins the vacant championship; Javier is “thrilled,” Jey not so much
- Why would Punk name challengers he likely won’t be facing?
- Cena in WarGames?
- The Last Time is Now tournament and possible surprises
- Crowd turning on Jey?
- Was Punk ducking Logan Paul meant to be a joke? Bad look either way
- How a Logan Paul Vision compares to a Seth Rollins Vision
- Javier continues to simp for Theory
- Is calling Breakker the future of WretleMania helping or hurting him?
- The two tattoos (and mustaches)
- …and more
