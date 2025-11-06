FREE PODCAST 11/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Saturday Night’s Main Event, WarGames participant speculation, Last Time is Now tournament, more (100 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • Halloween starring Mike Meyers
  • Discussing Saturday Night’s Main Event
  • Cody vs. Drew and how WWE (mis)uses McIntyre
  • Tiffany vs. Jade; it’s time for new champion Jade to sink or swim
  • WarGames participants speculation
  • No surprise here; Dominick retains against Rusev and Penta
  • The two Mysterios face off once again
  • Punk wins the vacant championship; Javier is “thrilled,” Jey not so much
  • Why would Punk name challengers he likely won’t be facing?
  • Cena in WarGames?
  • The Last Time is Now tournament and possible surprises
  • Crowd turning on Jey?
  • Was Punk ducking Logan Paul meant to be a joke? Bad look either way
  • How a Logan Paul Vision compares to a Seth Rollins Vision
  • Javier continues to simp for Theory
  • Is calling Breakker the future of WretleMania helping or hurting him?
  • The two tattoos (and mustaches)
  • …and more

