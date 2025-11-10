FREE PODCAST 11/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Michael Cole’s heel persona, Steve Austin-WrestleMania, Jeff Hardy as a heel one month in, history of shoot wrestling, more (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Nov. 8 and 9, 2010.

On the Nov. 8, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers the previous night’s TNA Turning Point PPV including the usual booking gaffes, Jeff Hardy’s heel turn one month in, Pope’s odd promo, Dreamer-RVD, and more. Also, Jerry Lawler missing Raw, Michael Cole’s heel persona needing to be scratched and why, status of Nexus right now – are they being overexposed?, why WWE splits up tag teams and the back-story on it, history of shoot wrestling, Gary Hart’s book, a role for Steve Austin at WrestleMania, and more.

On the Nov. 9, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net discussing with live callers the previous night’s WWE Raw, Santino’s Tea Time, the hype for Survivor Series, will any matches be announced on the mid-card?!, state of tag teams in wrestling, state of TNA and what can be done to turn around financial aspect, whether there was someone better for Matt Morgan’s slot at Turning Point, plus much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the Turning Point PPV in-depth and touch on more TNA subjects.

