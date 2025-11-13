FREE PODCAST 11/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Blood & Guts matches and finishes, Hangman-Hobbs, FTR-Steamboat with chat, caller, email interactions (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the Nov. 12 edition of AEW Dynamite including analysis of the two Blood & Guts matches with controversial or puzzling finishes. Also, analysis of the Ricky Steamboat segment with FTR, Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and more including some late Kazuchika Okada talk.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com