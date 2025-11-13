FREE PODCAST 11/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns Survivor Series hype, Seth vs. Rey in their “Final Battle,” Sasha Banks celebrates (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-13-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Drew McIntyre showing up to confront Roman Reigns and then wrestling Jey Uso in the main event, with all the possible ramifications for Survivor Series. Also, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in their “Final Battle” with Murphy proving his loyalty, Sasha Banks celebrates, Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis, and more Survivor Series developments.

