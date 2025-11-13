NXT TV RESULTS (11/11): Miller’s report on Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for NXT Title, El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy for Speed Title, Alba Fyre vs. Thea Hail

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 11, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent: Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-A respectful Veterans Day tribute aired to start the show.

-Vic Joseph thanked veterans for their service before Trick Williams and Ricky Stark were shown walking to the building, Williams in the daylight and Stark at night.

-The Culling made their way to the ring, headed by NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley. The crowd popped for Paxley as Izzi Dame and Shawn Spears looked on proudly while Niko Vance remained expressionless. Paxley said she loves hearing being announced as champion, but if she wants to keep the title, she has to start listening to her friends. She blamed herself for losing the tag match. Dame reiterated that all she and the rest of The Culling want is what’s best for her.

-Dame tried steering her away from pleasing the fans and more toward pleasing herself. She again admonished her for wanting to give out free opportunities for the title. With that, Fatal Influence walked out. Jayne told Paxley she knew how she felt. She stopped briefly to defend herself from the chorus of boos that rained down on her from the fans. She encouraged Tatum that she should cement her title victory by proving she can beat her a second time. She continued lobbying for a rematch.

-Dame took the mic and told Jayne that Tatum wasn’t falling for it. Paxley seemed indecisive. Jayne accused her of not having any confidence in her stablemate. Paxley told Jayne she had to be more selective in title opportunities and said she would be…..right after she gives Jayne her rematch at Gold Rush. Paxley and Jayne jumped for joy while The Culling looked flustered.

-”Earlier”, The Vanity Project were annoying Ava. Jackson Drake thanked her for the opportunity to defend his Evolve title at Gold Rush, then put himself over before belt hogs Ethan Page & Chelsea Green, with the ever-present Alba Fyre walked in. Page told The Vanity Project they’d catch up later, then asked if she’d congratulated Green on her U.S. Championship victory. Ava told them they’d best worry about their opponents at Gold Rush.

-Jasper Troy and El Grande Americano were shown walking the hallway in preparation for their upcoming match. [c]

-A soon to be retired John Cena said he was this close to joining the military when he decided to give wrestling a shot. Nice, short little video spot.

-Vic Joseph hyped the ucoming match between Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights.

(1) EL GRANDE AMERICANO (c) (w/Rayo & Bravo Americano) vs. JASPER TROY – Speed Championship Match

It was announced before the bell that this match would have a five minute time limit. Troy looked as if he was ready to eat all three of them like they were tacos. Troy immediately speared Americano in two into the corner. Troy caught him as he jumped off the ropes, but the champ slithered out and used his experience to take control. With three minutes to go, Troy began cleaning Americano’s clock with some power moves. Troy charged his foe, but ate a hard kick with two minutes left. Troy quickly turned things in his favor and grabbed his chain out on the floor. Rayo and Bravo tried to stop him, but the referee threw them out. They left, but not before they handed Americano his metal plate. Back in the ring, he tried loading his mask, but dropped the metal plate as the referee caught him loading it. A distracted Americano fell victim to a humongous black hole slam for the three count.

WINNER: Jasper Troy at 4:42 to capture the Speed Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Well, it was what it was. In the third WWE title change in a span of 24 hours, Jasper Troy now proudly wears a belt that holds about as much meaning as the European title did. I do have to admit to wanting to see who can beat Troy in under five minutes.)

-In the back, Joe Hendry and Thea Hail talked about Gold Rush. She got herself all geeked up over her upcoming match with Alba Fyre. [c]

-Sean Legacy was in the back with Ava, talking about taking about beating Jackson Drake for the Evolve title at Gold Rush. Sol Ruca & Zaria walked up and greeted Legacy, who politely excused himself. Ruca was excited to tell Ava she was medically cleared, which Ava was aware of and added that the report said “as tolerated”. Ruca said she wanted a rematch against Monroe at Gold Rush for the North American title, which Ava agreed to.

(2) ALBA FYRE (w/Chelsea Green & Ethan Page) vs. THEA HAIL (w/Joe Hendry)

Hail came to the ring in her usual, manic way. She attacked Fyre at the opening bell, but was caught and driven into the corner. Hail deftly avoided another charge into the corner and turned it into a pinning predicament for a two count. Hail fired up and dropkicked Fyre out of the ring. She performed a springboard backwards hip attack on the floor, but then turned her attention to Green, allowing Fyre to surprise her before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The women continuned battling on the microscopic left screen while the larger right screen featured thrilling advertisements for Bounty, Liberty, and Penn & Teller. Back to full-screen, Fyre was still dominating Hail. The two began trading headbutts. Hail fired up again with some great offense, but missed another springboard backward senton. They traded two counts for a bit until Green climbed the ring apron as Hail was about to dive off but it didn’t have the desired effect, as Hail was able to brush off the attempted distraction and cinch in a Kimura lock. Page jumped onto the apron out of desperation, but Hendry pulled him off and rammed his noggin into the ring post. Green tried to slap him, but he moved out of the way and the slap connected with Page. Hail dived onto Green, then ate a superkick from Fyre upon re-entering the ring. Hail reversed a Gory Special into a sunset flip variation for the final count.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 10:01.

(Miller’s Take: It’s great to see the talented and popular Hail featured in a match lasting longer than four minutes. It’s sometimes easy to forget that Fyre is a former NXT UK champion (as Kay Lee Ray) who defeated the likes of Toni Storm, but she remains a good hand in the ring and was a perfect foil for Hail. If given the proper amount of time at Gold Rush, the upcoming mixed tag team title match could be a highlight of the night.)

-In the back, Tatum Paxley was confiding in Ricky Starks, who gave her a pep talk before The Culling dragged her away. [c]

-Tonight’s Progressive NXT Spotlight shone on none other than Blake Monroe, who argued with herself via split-screen. The current version of Monroe was on the right, and a grittier, unglamorous version on the left. It was kind of a devil on the left, angel on the right kind of spot. Something about the light not being able to exist without the darkness, etc.

-Je’Von Evans was spotted talking on the phone to Leon Slater. He told him the truck was going to hook him up so he could be there for the big announcement. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Jordynne Grace, who said she was a TNA Knockout while Kelani Jordan was still flipping around over in Michigan State. She said Kelalani would be collateral damage at Gold Rush.

-Je’Von Evans was in the ring. He said he was pretty excited about what he heard on Monday Night Raw and wrestling at Madison Square Garden. He said he figured out how to bring Leon Slater on with him, and Slater joined on the big screen. He announced that he and Slater will challenge DarkState at Gold Rush next week. He said they make magic in the ring together. The ring went dark. DarkState appeared in the crowd and started running their mouths while slowly approaching the ring. Evans told Slater, “we got ‘em”, and Slater ran out to reveal the ruse they just perfectly executed. They cleared the ring of DarkState and did long swan dives onto all of them on the floor.

TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan approached Trick Williams and told him he was right, it’s lonely at the top, and she picks him for later tonight. Heel turn checklist, “suck up to other heels”, check. [c]

-Another short video, featuring John Cena’s debut, aired.

(3) SKYLAR RAYE vs. FALLON HENLEY (w/Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid) – Speed Tournament Match

-Ray somewhat clunkily got some pin attempts in early on, but Henley too control during the second minute. This was not pretty. Henley dropped her with a leg over the back of the neck for the pin.

WINNER: Fallon Henley at 2:16.

(Miller’s Take: Well, this wasn’t over a second too soon. Raye wasn’t the second coming of Jackie Gayda, but she was in the neighborhood. She needs a lot more work before being on TV again.)

-New WWE Speed Champion Jasper Troy cut a promo outside the building until the cameraman found the scene of DarkState bursting out an exit more exciting, and went over to film them losing their minds over being fooled and ran off earlier.

-Josh Briggs and his smoking shoulder skull entered the ring before they cut to commercial. [c]

-Fatal Influence were putting themselves over. Reid said Jayne would be NXT Champion, Henley would be Speed Champion, and there’s something she has to do.

(4) JOSH BRIGGS vs. TAVION HEIGHTS

Briggs leveled Heights with a big boot to start the match. Heights came back with some technical wrestling to ground his opponent. Some fan’s antics in the crowd took attention away from the match briefly before Briggs swung the match his way again. He paused to jaw with the crowd, which left him open to counterattack. It was short-lived, though, as Briggs again thumped his foe before a split-screen commercial break. [c]

I tried paying attention to the wrestling screen on the upper left, but the commercials on the right were honestly more interesting. The Dawn ducks, Grainger, and Candy Crush went away, and I was forced to watch the match again. Heights again took a brief lead before Briggs cut him down again. He got cocky and started pie-facing Heights, which woke him up. After a little back and forth action, Height lifted Briggs in a belly-to-belly for the pin.

WINNER: Tavion Heights at 9:20.

(Miller’s Take: It’s not that this was a bad match, I would just really like to see more about Heights than his Olympic past to make me interested in seeing him. Briggs is good, but he needs to latch onto someone he can generate serious heat with.)

-As Myles Borne ignored Ava’s pleas to not get involved in the main event, Wren Sinclair and Evolve Champion Kendal Grey walked up chatting with each. They were interrupted when Lainey Reid came in and slapped Grey, who immediately took her down and started pounding on her. Referees and security broke it up as Fatal Influence smiled on, their evil plan of being a trio of champions put into place.

-Vic Joseph ran down next week’s excellent first week of Gold Rush before Trick Williams made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) RICKY SAINTS (c) vs. TRICK WILLIAMS – Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Championship

Williams took a swing at the champ’s gut with a kendo stick before the bell, but Saints got the stick away from him and wore him out with it. Ricky’s ribs were already heavily taped as a result of last week’s attack. They sword fought on the floor with a pair of chairs. Back in the ring, Williams drove a trash can into Ricky’s midsection, which had him rolling in agony, then laid into him with some brutal chops. He tied Saints in the ropes and broke the kendo stick on his ribs, then went to work on him with a chair. Williams spend the referees count digging for more plunder. Saints took a trash can lid away from Williams and went to town on him with it before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The brutality continued on the itsy-bitsy screen on the left while the larger screen on the right enticed us with Olive Garden and Native body wash until they returned to full-screen. Saints sidestepped a charging Williams on the floor, who crashed and burned through a ringside barricade. When Williams crawled back into the ring, Saints thumped him wildly with a kendo stick, followed by a chair. Williams was on his feet just in time, then ate a huge spear. Saints rested until a bloody Williams rose to his feet, then ran headfirst into a chair wedged between the ropes when Williams got out of his way.

On the floor, Williams rammed the ring steps into Saints, who got up before ten. Williams hit a “Bookend” on Saints on the steps, then placed the steps over Saints and stood on them. Saints slipped out and pushed Williams off the steps. Trick threw Saints through a wall, but Saints emerged to attack him again. Williams hit a Trick Shot on Saints, but the champ came back and leaped off the barricade to land a spear on Williams through the announce desk. Saints beat the ten count to his feet, but Williams didn’t quite make it.

WINNER: Ricky Saints at 16:03 to retain the NXT Championship.

(Miller’s Take: That was wild! This match most certainly lived up to the hype and expectation. It looked like Williams might have bled hardway when he went through the barricade. The fans were totally into this brutal match, which really overdelivered, in my humble opinion.)

-After the match, Oba Femi’s music hit as the credits appeared on the screen, but the show cut off before we got a chance to see The Ruler. Bummer.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The main event was the saving grace of this show, which was just kind of there up until that point. Thea Hail looked strong, Kelani Jordan heeled, Booker T rambled incoherently, Tatum Paxley forgot to take her Adderall, and Green & Page looked comically foolish. It stinks that we didn’t’ get to actually see Oba Femi or what he did when he came out, but I’m assuming we’ll get recapped at Gold Rush, which is going to be can’t-miss programming.