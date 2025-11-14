WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/14): Keller’s report on Jey Uso vs. Miz and LA Knight vs. Mystery Opponent in tournament matches, Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab, Sami Zayn with a message

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 7, 2025

ALBANY, N.Y. AT MVP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,122 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video recap aired of last week’s happenings with the Women’s Tag Team Title match main event and the involvement of Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

-Rhea Ripley made her ring entrance to her music, accompanied by Iyo Sky. Michael Cole said wrestlers from Raw would be appearing on Smackdown in the lead-up to WarGames. Ripley was still wearing her nose guard. (Sky was a bit over-the-top excited for this moment.) She said since she’s been out with a broken nose, the Kabuki Warriors have been causing chaos. She said now that they have won the tag titles, they feel untouchable. She said with Nia Jax and Lash Legend in the mix, they now feel untouchable.

Sky said enemies always catch up to you and now there is nowhere to hide. Ripley said they’re not going in alone. She introduced two of her teammates – Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Charlotte walked out first. Bliss held the ropes open for Charlotte. Bliss said she’s excited about getting all four of them in the ring at one time. She said they started the war and they’ll be the ones to end it. She said as soon as Ripley said “WarGames,” she knew they were in. “Right, Charlotte?” Bliss asked.

Charlotte said she can’t keep doing this and she can’t pretend anymore. She looked at Ripley and said, “I don’t like you, I don’t trust you, and I think you’re a snake.” (Sky’s reactions here were comical.) She said Rhea probably feels the same about her. She said they have too much history, and just having the same enemy doesn’t change that. She told Bliss that she trust her, but “count me out.” Charlotte turned and left.

-They went to ringside. Cole said he didn’t know what to say. Graves said that was awkward. Cole pivoted to plugging the show, calling it “a star-studded night.” They showed Jade Cargill walking backstage. Then B-Fab signing an autograph outside the arena. Then L.A. Knight. Cole said they’d find out his opponent live on Smackdown.

-Jey Uso stood in the concourse and then made his way to the ring through the fans. Cole said he was going to “try to get back into the rhythm of the Yeet.” [c]

(1) JEY USO vs. THE MIZ – The Last Time is Now Tournament match

Miz’s ring entrance aired. Cole said Miz had been complaining on social media about not being named John Cena’s final opponent. Cole said he can now earn it. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Jey clotheslined Miz over the top rope and then dove onto him at ringside. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c/db]

Miz took over and did Cena’s finishing routine. Graves said he was signaling to Cena that he has “another decade in the tank.” He landed the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Jey countered with a superkick. Miz countered a Samaon Drop with a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Jey then speared Miz and landed a top rope frog splash for the win.

WINNER: Jey Uso in 10:00 to advance.

-Tomasso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae interrupted Ilja Dragunov having an intense conversation with G.M. Nick Aldis. Ciampa told Aldis to tell Dragunov how to respect the rules of an open challenge. Aldis said it’s Dragunov’s open challenge to execute however he wants. Dragunov said when he took on the legacy of the U.S. Title Open Challenge, he vowed to do things the right way, and not defend against jackasses, but only those who fight with honor. Dragunov said he can wrestle someone he respects with honor tonight. in walked Axiom.

Aldis walked away and the camera followed him. Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed were standing by. Heyman said he needed to talk to Aldis for a minute. [c]

-Aldis told Heyman, “Before you are escorted from the building, what can I do for you?” Heyman said he’s so dramatic. He showed Aldis the WarGames agreement that he can take any talent across all brands. Aldis said that indeed is in the paperwork. He said unless there is anything else to discuss, he’d like to kindly ask them to leave because the Vision would not disrupt his show. Cody Rhodes walked up to Heyman. Cody walked up to Heyman and asked him what he wanted to talk about. Heyman said he wants to talk about him getting involved in The Vision business on Monday. Cody said he put his friends to the fire, which meant he was next. He said this is Smackdown, and the business of the day is his WWE Title. He said if he’s not there to fight, he should leave. Reed stepped up and said, “I’ll fight.” Cody told Aldis he wanted that match. Heyman asked why he would do that and not make it a title match. Cody told Aldis to book it. Aldis tried to tell Cody what they were doing, but Cody yelled, “Book it!” Heyman was satisfied. Cole said, “Corey, what is Cody thinking?”

(2) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. AXIOM – U.S. Title Open Challenge

The bell rang without ring entrances or fanfare on TV 41 minutes into the hour. Cole said this was the 12th straight week the U.S. Title has been on the line.