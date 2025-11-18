NXT TV RESULTS (11/18): Wells’s live report on NXT Gold Rush Week One including Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne, Chelsea Green & Ethan Page vs. Thea Hail & Joe Hendry, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 18, 2025

NEW YORK, NY. AT THE THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Tonight’s show is live, but next week’s show will be filmed immediately following.

-Many of tonight’s performers were shown walking around NYC ahead of the show. A hype segment about MSG aired.

-There was clearly a giveaway of gold towels, as nearly everyone in the audience was waving one.

(1) THEA HAIL & JOE HENDRY vs. CHELSEA GREEN & ETHAN PAGE (c) – AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship match

Hendry’s WWE signing news broke while Wade Keller and I were at the NXT house show in St. Paul, and this is his first televised match as a member of the company. He was wearing an NXT-branded Joe Hendry shirt. Vic mentioned that Green landed in NYC at 6 in the morning from a flight from London.

The women opened the match. A dueling chant was about 60% Green, though fans are louder and more performative when they’re cheering for heels, so it was probably more like even. The women went to a series of reversals and a stalemate before tagging in the men. Hendry got an early advantage with an arm drag. There was a “Joe Hendry” chant with no pushback, as Page is one of the purest heels in the company. Hendry got a leverage cover and Green broke it up, and all four got involved briefly. The heels got shoved into one another and Hail hit a tornado DDT (off of Hendry) on Page, who bailed. Hail and Hendry did the Hendry whip-around taunt as the match went to split-screen. [c]

The men were in the ring upon return, and Hendry elbowed out of trouble, but Alba Fyre provided a distraction and Page hit the Confidence Breaker for two. Page worked a front chancery but Hendry reversed to a suplex. Hendry hit a few clotheslines, then ran the ropes and hit a huracanrana. Fallaway slam by Hendry, who then kipped up. Page bailed. Green charged but Hail dumped her, then tagged in and hit a falling senton on both heels to the outside.

It got messy on the outside and Green had a brief upper hand, but Hail hit an exploder. She covered for two, but Page yanked her off of Green. Hail did the “suck it” taunt and hit a superkick on Page. Hail reversed the UnprettyHer, then snapped on the Kimura Lock. The men barreled into the pile and it was broken up, and Green hit the UnprettyHer to finish.

WINNERS: Chelsea Green & Ethan Page at 10:40.

(Wells’s Analysis: I had some hope for the babyfaces since Hendry just signed and Hail just finally returned to TV, but realistically, AAA talents should be the ones to take the championships off of Green and Page. The match was a good way to hype up the crowd, and though the heels won, the popular Green got the victory so it wasn’t a downer)

-Lola Vice and Jordynne Grace were watching in the back, and soon after, Kelani Jordan showed up and mentioned she’d beaten both of them. Grace said Jordan was mad because she’s only got one week left with the championship. [c]