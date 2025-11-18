PARKS’S TAKE: Looking at the paths Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell have taken since they were cut by WWE a year ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When WWE releases wrestlers, I often use my full-page column in the PWTorch Newsletter to write about those folks, what may have led to their releases, and where they might end up post-WWE.

About a year ago, I wrote about three wrestlers cut around the same time: Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, and Baron Corbin. In addition to writing about the releases, a year on, I usually look back at my prediction for where they’d end up, and what they had done in the ensuing year after their release.

However, with just three wrestlers, I didn’t feel there was enough content to fill an entire newsletter column. A shorter Parks’s Take feels more appropriate for this topic.

Starting with Hartwell, I figured AEW wouldn’t be a part of her post-WWE equation, but that “I could see her fitting in with the TNA roster if that was a direction she’d be interested in going.” Hartwell signed with TNA seemingly as soon as she was able. Turns out, Hartwell was a huge TNA fan while growing up in Australia.

In a somewhat weak Knockouts Division, Hartwell has gotten a lot of TV time and has been involved in many stories in the last year. TNA’s association with WWE allows for the possibility for her to continue to make cameo appearances for the NXT brand.

Nox was in the news recently for her walkout of an AEW taping along with her partner, Miranda Alize. They had previously appeared in a backstage segment and wrestled a short match, seemingly in line to become depth for the burgeoning women’s tag division in AEW. That seems to be out of the question for now, unless things get patched up.

Since being released, the former Nox, now back to her more well-known name of Nixon Newell, has wrestled on the indie scene both in America and in the U.K.

I thought Corbin’s future was more difficult to project, given he was a WWE product from the beginning. Coming from a pro football background, would he have the desire to continue wrestling outside of WWE? In the end, he’s found consistent work with Major League Wrestling as Bishop Dyer, including teaming with another former WWE talent, Dijak, to become the organization’s tag team champions. In the last year, he also wrestled for GCW and competed for the NWA World Title.