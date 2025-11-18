News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Key news from Tony Khan interview with Ariel Helwani, WarGames men’s match, Ziggler, Ryder, Dupri (71 min.)

November 18, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Evaluating Tony Khan’s interview with Ariel Helwani earlier in the day with top news items and the interpersonal dynamic with them
  • Thoughts on the WarGames men’s teams rounding out, whether Cody Rhodes is looking diminished in this context, what key stories the match itself might tell, and more
  • Reaction to Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther
  • How Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder were utilized
  • Becky Lynch losing her IC Title to Renee Dupri
  • Austin Theory compared to Paul Roma, and Rich’s story about Austin Theory’s “Unproven” slogan

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025