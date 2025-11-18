VIP PODCAST 11/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Key news from Tony Khan interview with Ariel Helwani, WarGames men’s match, Ziggler, Ryder, Dupri (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Evaluating Tony Khan’s interview with Ariel Helwani earlier in the day with top news items and the interpersonal dynamic with them
- Thoughts on the WarGames men’s teams rounding out, whether Cody Rhodes is looking diminished in this context, what key stories the match itself might tell, and more
- Reaction to Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther
- How Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder were utilized
- Becky Lynch losing her IC Title to Renee Dupri
- Austin Theory compared to Paul Roma, and Rich’s story about Austin Theory’s “Unproven” slogan
