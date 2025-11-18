FREE PODCAST 11/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell assess John Cena’s latest retirement tour happenings, WarGames teams, AEW Full Gear line-up, AEW male wrestler depth chart, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

John Cena’s latest retirement tour happenings including potential alternative scenarios for his retirement opponent, the real person being a guardian and custodian of the John Cena WWE character version of himself, will he actually wrestle again, and more

WWE WarGames teams

The Maxxine Dupri storyline with Becky Lynch

AEW Full Gear line-up overview

Assessing the top 6 or 12 male wrestlers in AEW and whether there’s enough depth to fit needed categories without Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and MJF around

Mailbag question on Tony Khan going on the Ariel Helwani podcast today

Mailbag question on Triple H’s booking, not attending all TV events, delegation and early pro and con indications of him as a booker

Mailbag question on whether John Cena is the Greatest Of All Time, what does that actually mean, what are the pros and cons about Cena as the GOAT, who is ahead of him, who is on their Mt. Rushmore of WWE and Cena a shoe-in

WWE Smackdown expanding back to three hours

Frankie Kazarian winning the TNA Title

Some Minnesota Vikings talk

