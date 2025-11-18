FREE PODCAST 11/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-16-2020) Orton vs. Drew, New Day vs. Hurt Business, Women’s Team Raw changes, Bray and Bliss, callers, emails (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-16-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Nick Barbati to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talked about the two big title matches – Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and New Day vs. Hurt Business – and the surprising finishes. Also, the Firefly Funhouse, Bray Wyatt vs. Miz, A.J. Styles leading Team Raw for the men, the changes on the women’s Team Raw, Elias-Jeff Hardy, and more with live callers and emails.
