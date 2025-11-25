NXT PREVIEW (11/25): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Where: New York City, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Kelani Jordan vs. Lei Ying Lee vs. Jordynne Grace – TNA Knockouts World Championship match
- Jackson Drake vs. “Super” Sean Legacy – Evolve Championship match
- Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reid – Evolve Women’s Championship match
- Zaria vs. Fallon Henley – WWE Women’s Speed Championship match
- Myles Borne vs. Trick Williams
- John Cena to name entrants for Iron Survivor Challenge matches
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (11/18): Miller’s report on “Gold Rush Week 1” featuring Ethan Page & Chelsea Green vs. Joe Hendry & Thea Hail for AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles, Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne for NXT Title, Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Gold Rush Night One with Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title, Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Title
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.