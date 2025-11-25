News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (11/25): Announced matches, location, how to watch

November 25, 2025

When: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Where: New York City, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Kelani Jordan vs. Lei Ying Lee vs. Jordynne Grace – TNA Knockouts World Championship match
  • Jackson Drake vs. “Super” Sean Legacy – Evolve Championship match
  • Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reid – Evolve Women’s Championship match
  • Zaria vs. Fallon Henley – WWE Women’s Speed Championship match
  • Myles Borne vs. Trick Williams
  • John Cena to name entrants for Iron Survivor Challenge matches

