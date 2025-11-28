FREE PODCAST 11/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Survivor Series 1991 Roundtable, Juan Cena, promo styles in WWE compared to TNA, Edge not being PG, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Nov. 22 and 25, 2010.

On the Nov. 22, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed with live callers Survivor Series last night, fall-out from John Cena’s “firing,” how to book the follow-up on Raw, the “swerve” of Randy Orton retaining the WWE Title, when The Miz could cash in MITB (no one thought tonight on Raw!), WWE’s main event style, Edge not being a PG character, is PG to blame for WWE’s business woes?, Randy Orton as WWE champion, will Vince McMahon return to TV?, and more.

Then on the Nov. 25, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller took live phone calls for the first 15 covering the headline news of the day on “Juan Cena,” plus other WWE topics and The Miz’s title reign, promo styles in WWE vs. TNA, and other subjects. The last portion of the Thanksgiving special included a Vintage Audio Torch Roundtable from 1991 discussing the Survivor Series PPV.

