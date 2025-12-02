FREE PODCAST 12/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Breakker’s “breakout promo,” Survivor Series follow-up, Liv’s big role in her return, Gunther-Solo, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss the Dec. 1 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix with thoughts on the Survivor Series follow-up including Bron Breakker’s officially designated “breakout promo,” Liv Morgan’s central role in her return, Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa surpassing expectations, Dom’s rise and future, and much more with live caller and chat interaction throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.