FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-30-2020) Orton visits “A Moment of Bliss,” Styles earns WWE Title match, Drew & Sheamus vs. Miz & Morrison, Retribution (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tom Stoup of the PWTorch Dailycast “PWT Talks NXT” to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about the many moving parts in the Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Miz & Morrison main event, Lana pinning Shayna Baszler, the latest with Retribution and the latest with Hurt Business, Randy Orton visits “A Moment of Bliss” and interacts with The Fiend, A.J. Styles earning a WWE Title match at TLC, and more.
