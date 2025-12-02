FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-30-2020) Orton visits “A Moment of Bliss,” Styles earns WWE Title match, Drew & Sheamus vs. Miz & Morrison, Retribution (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tom Stoup of the PWTorch Dailycast “PWT Talks NXT” to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about the many moving parts in the Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Miz & Morrison main event, Lana pinning Shayna Baszler, the latest with Retribution and the latest with Hurt Business, Randy Orton visits “A Moment of Bliss” and interacts with The Fiend, A.J. Styles earning a WWE Title match at TLC, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com