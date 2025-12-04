WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (12/3): Carlee Bright vs. Arianna Grace, Kendal Grey vs. Chantel Monroe, Mathers & Rourke vs. Cappuccino Jones & Cunningham in WWE ID Showcase

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 3, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

-Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey was shown walking toward the Performance Center. She stopped to cut a brief promo on her challenger tonight, Chantel Monroe.

(1) CARLEE BRIGHT vs. ARIANNA GRACE

The larger and more powerful Grace backed Bright into the corner and slapped her a few times. When Bright fired back, Grace cried foul. Bright missed a dropkick, which allowed Grace to take control. She knocked Bright to the floor, followed her out, and dribbled her head off the ring apron a couple of times. Grace preened and urged fans to take her picture before taking it back to the ring. She yelled at Bright that she was going to make her ugly as she slammed her face into the turnbuckle. Bright fought back briefly, but Arianna hit her Graceland slam for the victory.

WINNER: Arianna Grace at 4:26.

(Miller’s Take: Bright seems to have taken Kylie Rae’s place as Evolve’s resident bubbly, bouncy ray of sunshine, but Grace extinguished that light tonight in reasonably quick fashion, avenging her loss to Thea Hail on NXT last night.)

-A video spot aired of the ID Program. Elite Pro Wrestling announced Yayne Harrison (yes, that first name is spelled correctly) as a new WWE ID prospect. It was also revealed that Wrestling Open crowned a new WWE ID Women’s Champion in Laynie Luck, who won the title after it was vacated by Kylie Rae. The WWE ID titles are defended only on the independent circuit, and any wrestler who wins the ID title also earns a WWE ID contract. [c]

-Clips were shown of the stellar match between Evolve champ Jackson Drake and Sean Legacy at NXT Gold Rush, along with Kendal Grey’s successful title defense against Lainey Reid.

-In the women’s locker room, Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday confronted Nikkita Lyons. Diggs challenged her to a match. Lyons accepted, saying she’s all about charity work.

(2) MARCUS MATHERS & AARON ROURKE vs. CAPPUCCINO JONES & MIKE CUNNINGHAM – WWE ID Showcase Tag Team Match

Jones and Mathers started the match with some slick, quick reversals that drew a great reaction from the studio-sized crowd. Cunningham took the tag, followed by Rourke for his team. They continued to dazzle with wrestling and some pretty good-looking right hands. Rourke tripped up Cunningham as he climbed the turnbuckle by delivering a 619 to his legs. Rourke and Mathers were in control of the bout as they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back to the match, Rourke front-suplexed Cunningham into the knees of Mathers. Rourke planted his foot firmly into the rib cage of Cunningham as It’s Gal was shown flexing from the VIP section. Both teams hot tagged at the same time, and a highly caffeinated Jones took the fight to Mathers. Cunningham landed a stunning missile dropkick from the top rope to both foes. Jones broke up a pin attempt and landed a Decaffeinator, but that pin was broken up as well. Jones nearly clipped the top rope as he dove onto Mathers. Jax Presley, Harley Riggins, and Keanu Carver rushed the ring and destroyed all four of the ID talents, prompting the referee to call for the bell.

NO CONTEST at 13:20.

(Miller’s Take: This was an outstanding tag team match by any standard. If somebody were to ask me what Evolve is all about, this is one of the matches I’d tell them to watch. If you are reading this and didn’t see it, I highly encourage you to go to Tubi and watch this. I wasn’t crazy about the interference at the end, but it does explain the phone call Presley & Riggins made, as Carver has demonstrated his disdain for the ID talent. On a side note, I wonder if Jones teaming with Cunningham signals the end of Adrenaline Drip. I sincerely hope not.) [c]

(3) KENDAL GREY (c) vs. CHANTEL MONROE – Evolve Women’s Championship Match

Karmen Petrovic was shown taking It’s Gal’s place in the VIP section. Blake Howard handled the ring introductions. Both women entered the ring looking like a million bucks and brimming with confidence. At the bell, Monroe ducked under the rope as the champ aggressively stepped toward her. They locked up, and Grey went behind and took down Monroe three times in a row before the challenger took a powder to push the reset button. It must have worked, because Monroe came in and took the advantage in true heel fashion.

Grey delivered a brief flurry of offense, but Monroe quickly reasserted her dominance. The ladies traded some blistering chops on the outside until Monroe lifted Grey and side-suplexed her onto the edge of the ring apron. That looked slightly painful. [c]

After the break, Monroe was still thumping on Grey as Petrovic looked on from the VIP section. Monroe slowly climbed the turnbuckle, allowing Grey to hop up and superplex her to the mat. Grey fired up, but continued to sell the back of her neck. She hit a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall, but got up to eat a Monroe superkick. Grey rolled out of the ring to avoid being pinned. Monroe followed her out and rolled her back into the ring, but Wendy Choo ran out and posted Monroe while the referee wasn’t looking.

Back in the ring, Grey hit a beautiful snap powerslam for two. Monroe landed a meteora for another near fall. They threw hands mid-ring before Monroe delivered two hard knees to the face. Grey evaded a springboard move from Monroe, dropped the straps, and hit the Grey Area for the victory.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 13:11 to retain the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Very good main event, but if there had to be interference on the part of Wendy Choo, I’d have had her do it to counteract interference from PJ Vasa. As it was, this allows Monroe to claim she wasn’t cleanly defeated. I wouldn’t mind seeing a rematch, though, as these two stepped it up a level. Grey has superstar written all over her, and this was Monroe’s best effort to date.)

-In the back, Chuey Martinez was with Sean Legacy and Tate Wilder. He announced a match between the two next week with the winner to challenge Jackson Drake for the Evolve title. They bickered a bit, with it turning into an ID vs Performance Center thing. They kept it civil, though, and shook hands at the end. As Martinez and Legacy left, we saw a hand come to rest on Wilder’s shoulder. He turned to see who it was, but the show faded to black before we could catch a glimpse of the hand’s owner. Good cliffhanger.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The opening match was lukewarm at best, but it was all uphill from there. The tag team match was off the charts good, and the main event was well worth watching. Will Choo get her revenge on Monroe? Will Adrenaline Drip return? Will It’s Gal flex some more? Tune in next week to find out.