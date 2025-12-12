WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, December 12, 2025
Where: Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 5,108 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa – United States Championship match
- Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega – Mixed Tag match
- Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend
- Cody Rhodes to appear
