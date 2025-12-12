WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 12, 2025

Where: Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 5,108 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa – United States Championship match

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega – Mixed Tag match

Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

Cody Rhodes to appear

