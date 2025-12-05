WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/5): Keller’s report on Gunther vs. LA Knight, Dragunov’s latest open challenge, Bliss vs. Kairi, Solo addresses Wyatt Sicks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 5, 2025

AUSTIN, TEX. AT MOODY CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK (Taped 11/21)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,136 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,223 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on Survivor Series.

-Michael Cole introduced the show with a view of downtown Austin, Tex. Then they showed wrestlers arriving including L.A. Knight and Gunther.

-Drew McIntyre got out of a pick up truck. Nick Aldis and security approached him. “What part of ‘suspended’ do you not understand?” Drew said he won at WarGames, and if Bron Breakker gets a title match as a result, he should have his suspension lifted. Aldis said that’s not how it works. He told him to get into his car and leave. He said Aldis isn’t hurting him, he’s hurting the fans. He got back in the car and then Cody Rhodes leaped in the passenger side and attacked Drew. “What the hell!?” yelled Drew. Cody yelled, “Reinstate him! Reinstate” Drew sped off. Aldis told Cody to calm down. “Come on, dude,” he said.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther vs. L.A. Knight – The Last Time Is Now Tournament final match

Alexa Bliss vs. Kairi Sane

Ilja Dragunov’s U.S. Title Open Challenge

Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre