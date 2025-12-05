FREE PODCAST 12/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: MVP’s release, Miz, Riley’s DUI, Lawler & Cole, Sting’s future, TNA PPV, NXT4 omissions (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 2 and 3, 2010.

On the Dec. 2, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers the breaking news on MVP’s release and cover the news from all angles for the first 30 minutes of the show, then discuss how WWE has handled Alex Riley’s DUI, The Miz’s first week as WWE Champion, whether WWE’s announcers could be shifted around as a result of the Jerry Lawler vs. Michael Cole feud, C.M. Punk’s work on commentary, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they attempt to look at a question on what wrestling might look like today if WCW bought WWE, plus discuss Miz’s ESPN interview and how he’s presenting himself as champion, the NXT Season 4 cast, TNA’s Final Resolution PPV on Sunday, and more.

Then on the Dec. 3, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell, he discusses with live callers breaking news of TNA’s Impact ratings, analysis of the ratings trend, TNA’s final hype for Final Resolution, the state of wrestling announcing in WWE & TNA, Smackdown woes and how to improve the show, Top 3 shake-ups on Raw, why some listeners are hopeful for Raw going forward, direction of Michael Cole-Jerry Lawler, whether and when WWE will reveal the Raw GM, and much more.

