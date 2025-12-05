News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Netflix/WBD deal, Continental Classic matches, Darby Allin Injury, more (115 min.)

December 5, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introductions
(02:24) Netflix purchasing a portion of WBD for $82.7 billion
(11:54) Darby Allin injured in Continental Classic match
(15:53) Okada beats PAC
(23:01) Kyle Fletcher beats Kevin Knight
(29:48) Don Callis Family vs. The Elite storyline developing; possible multi-man tag before pay-per-view
(34:08) Claudio defeats Jon Moxley in main event
(39:56) Women’s Tag Tournament Finals: Timeless Love Bombs vs. Babes of Wrath at Winter is Coming
(46:28) Eddie Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for world title at Winter is Coming
(52:32) Upcoming shows: ROH Final Battle Columbus, Winter is Coming Atlanta/Cardiff, Holiday Bash in Manchester
(1:02:50) Dynamite Diamond Ring
(1:09:44) Zach’s Email and Trivia
(1:14:40) Greg struggled with Bobby Eaton (Beautiful Bobby, Midnight Express tag team); needed multiple hints
(1:28:36) Sports fan tangents

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

