FREE PODCAST 12/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Netflix/WBD deal, Continental Classic matches, Darby Allin Injury, more (115 min.)

(00:00) Introductions

(02:24) Netflix purchasing a portion of WBD for $82.7 billion

(11:54) Darby Allin injured in Continental Classic match

(15:53) Okada beats PAC

(23:01) Kyle Fletcher beats Kevin Knight

(29:48) Don Callis Family vs. The Elite storyline developing; possible multi-man tag before pay-per-view

(34:08) Claudio defeats Jon Moxley in main event

(39:56) Women’s Tag Tournament Finals: Timeless Love Bombs vs. Babes of Wrath at Winter is Coming

(46:28) Eddie Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for world title at Winter is Coming

(52:32) Upcoming shows: ROH Final Battle Columbus, Winter is Coming Atlanta/Cardiff, Holiday Bash in Manchester

(1:02:50) Dynamite Diamond Ring

(1:09:44) Zach’s Email and Trivia

(1:14:40) Greg struggled with Bobby Eaton (Beautiful Bobby, Midnight Express tag team); needed multiple hints

(1:28:36) Sports fan tangents

