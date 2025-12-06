News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 12/5 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: LA Knight vs. Gunther for last match against Cena, Cody with a novel WWE Title match announced for SNME, more (18 min.)

December 6, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 5 edition of WWE Smackdown including the Last Time Is Now Tournament final with Gunther vs. L.A. Knight, Cody Rhodes demands Drew McIntyre’s suspension gets lifted, Cody with a novel WW Title match idea for SNME, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov in the latest U.S. Title Open Challenge, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025