ROH FINAL BATTLE RESULTS (12/5): Mone vs. Red Velvet, Ricochet vs. Castle, Survival of the Fittest ROH World Title match

ROH FINAL BATTLE RESULTS

DEC. 5, 2025

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT THE GREATEST COLUMBUS CONVENTION CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON HONORCLUB

(1) ROH Pure Women’s Championship Tournament Final: Deonna Purrazzo beat Billie Starkz to become the first ROH Pure Women’s Champion

(2) Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor) beat Nigel McGuinness (5-4) in a 30 Minute Iron Man match

(3) Red Velvet beat Mercedes Moné to become the new ROH Women’s World Television Champion

(4) La Facción Ingobernable (Sammy Guevara & The Beast Mortos) beat Adam Prieast & Tommy Billington to win the vacant ROH World Tag Team titles

(5) Eddie Kingston beat Josh Woods

(6) Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Carlie Bravo & sa Shawn Dean w/ Anthony Ogogo & Trish Adora) beat SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky & Dante Martin & Darius Martin w/ Christopher Daniels & Leila Grey) to retain the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship

(7) Ricochet beat Dalton Castle to retain the AEW National Championship

(8) Bandido beat Blake Christian and The Beast Mortos and Sammy Guevara and Komander and Hechicero in a Survival of the Fittest match to retain the ROH World Championship

(9) Athena (w/Diamante) beat Persephone to retain the ROH Women’s World ChampionshipSSA