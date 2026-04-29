VIP PODCAST 4/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Ring Warriors on Eurosport showing the best of ‘90s NJPW, and the young stars of DDT present Maji Manji 1 (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Liam Jones of the “You’ve Got to Be Kidding Me” podcast for the April edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. It’s a double dose of Japan this month. Well… somewhat. We go back to the mid-‘90s for some New Japan Pro Wrestling, but it was not referred to as such and only aired outside Japan. Yes, it’s an episode of Ring Warriors brought to us by the Hiro Matsuda/Howard Brody outfit World Superstars of Wrestling Inc. We absolutely had to pick an airing from Eurosport with Craig DeGeorge and Sir Oliver Humperdink calling the action, and we see the likes of Scorpio, Vader, Ultimo Dragon, and of course The Hell Raisers! Our other show for this month was as Japan as Japan gets with the first episode of DDT Live Maji Manji from 2018, featuring the likes of Takeshita, Ueno, and Mao in the early part of their careers and your DDT staples like Harashima, Mad Paulie(!), and yes, Danshoku Dino. It’s April; go enjoy that grand stretch in the evening, but when you come back inside, have a grand stretch on the couch, and check out what’s on the telly with us!

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