FREE PODCAST 12/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Paul Heyman increases his role, Sasha vs. Carmella headlines, Otis-Gable workout, live callers and emails (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-11-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani. They discussed WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Paul Heyman uping his role and was it a sign of something, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella headlines in a non-title match, Otis-Gable workout, TLC hype, and more with live callers.

