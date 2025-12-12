News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1949 (Dec. 10, 2025): NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle reports, Keller on Cena’s media tour, Parks on TNA-AMC deal, TV reports

December 12, 2025

PWTorch Newsletter #1949

Cover-dated December 10, 2025

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Kelly Wells’ report on NXT Deadline featuring Oba Femi regaining the NXT Title from Ricky Starks… Sean Radican’s report on ROH Final Battle… Greg Parks’s feature column on the TNA deal with AMC… Torch Newswire including the Netflix-WBD story… Keller’s TV reports… Keller’s End Notes on John Cena’s media tour… More…

