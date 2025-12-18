TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (12/18): TNA vs. NXT Cage Match, #1 Contender’s Battle Royal, Elijah Concert

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 18, 2025

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” opening video.

(1) #1 CONTENDER’S BATTLE ROYAL

The ring was filled with wrestlers. Eric Young, Mance Warner (w/Steph DeLander), the Rascalz, and Moose had their ring entrances shown. Frankie Kazarian joined the commentary team. Everyone brawled at the start. This went through a commercial break. The Rascalz battled C.W. Anderson and Brock Anderson. The Rascalz caught Myron Reed and saved him from being eliminated, but he was thrown out shortly afterwards.

Jake Something and Bear Bronson squared off. Rich Swann and Ryan Nemeth fought. AJ Francis pulled Swann out and attacked him. Jake was eliminated. Warner was thrown out. Eric Young eliminated Moose and Cedric Alexander. Bear threw out Ryan. Eric tried to throw out Bear, but Bear hung on. They battled on the apron. Bear backdropped Eric to the floor and won the match.

WINNER: Bear Bronson in 15:00.

-Team TNA promo. Santino Marella, Steve Maclin, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy vowed to delete team NXT. Mike Santana concluded the promo and said NXT was stepping in the ring with five dogs.

-The Injury Report featured Matt Cardona, Dani Luna, Indi Hartwell, and Rich Swann. [c]

-Hannifan announced that Mike Santana will be on the cover of the next Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

-Gia Miller interviewed Bear Bronson backstage. He said he is feeling validated. He said that his scars tell his story and that all of the pain was worth it. He said that all road led him to TNA and he vowed to be the next champion.

(2) ANGEL WARRIORS (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & MILA MOORE (w/Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone)

Xia and Moore started the match. Tessa and Lee quickly tagged in. The Warriors did dives to the outside. Stone interfered and Tessa used the distraction to kick Lee on the outside. Back in the ring, Tessa and Mila had the advantage on Lee. [c]

Stone pulled Xia off the apron so she couldn’t make the tag. Xia finally made the tag. All four wrestlers exchanged moves. Lee gave Moore a facebuster and got the pin.

WINNERS: The Angel Warriors in 16:00.

-Dani Luna was watching on a monitor backstage. She cut a promo and talked about her dog collar match last week. She said she had earned a title shot and challenged Lee. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed the Angel Warriors backstage. Lee talked about the challenge from Dani Luna and accepted. Xia supported her.

-Elijah concert. He played a song about El Paso. Fans were into it. He was interrupted by Tasha Steelz. She cut a promo from a podium on the stage. Tasha and Elijah had an exchange. Mustafa Ali got on the mic. He was booed. He complained about Elijah dragging him out of the arena a few weeks ago. Ali asked for a moment of silence, but Elijah played his guitar instead. Ali insulted Elijah. Eljah was attacked from behind by the Great Hands but threw them out of the ring. Elijah went to confront Ali but was distracted by Tasha. Ali smashed a guitar over his back.

-Indi Hartwell video package. She talked about her dog collar match against Dani Luna last week. She said she never gives up. She vowed to continue her quest to win the Knockouts Title. [c]

-Clips from Leon Slater’s match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-Moose cut a promo challenging Leon Slater but he was interrupted by Cedric Alexander. Alexander said that he deserved a shot.

-Frankie Kazarian cut a promo next to an Elvis mural. He talked about his upcoming match with Bear Bronson. He said that Bear impressed him, but he was keeping the title.

(3) MIKE SANTANA & STEVE MACLIN & MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & SANTINO MARELLA vs. BROOKS JENSEN & LEXIS KING & TYSON DUPONT & TYRIEK IGWE & STACKS

Santana and Jensen started the match. Santana came to the arena in a lowrider, then walked through the crowd to the ring. Santana had the early advantage. Fans chanted “TNA!” Santana gave Jensen a superplex. Lexis King was in next. Steve Maclin (in face paint) was up next for Team TNA. Maclin and King climbed the cage and fought. Tyson Dupont came out for Team NXT. Matt Hardy came out next to a big ovation, but he was immediately attacked by Tyriek Igwe, who entered the cage. Jeff Hardy was next for Team TNA. He checked on Matt, then entered the cage. Stacks was out last for Team NXT.

The Righteous came out and checked on Matt Hardy. Dutch picked Matt up and took him to the back. Santino came out to complete Team TNA. Santino fought the members of NXT one by one. Jensen attacked Santino from behind. Stacks fought Santino. [c]

The two teams brawled, with Team TNA getting the better of it. Fans were solidly behind Team TNA. [c]

The wrestler exchanged moves. Maclin gave Stacks a Caught in the Crosshairs into the cage. Five of the wrestlers did a suplex spot off the cage. Santino hit Jensen with the Cobra. Santana gave Jensen the Spin the Block clothesline and got the pin.

WINNERS: Team TNA in 30:00.

Team TNA (minus Matt Hardy) celebrated. Everyone left the cage, leaving Santino and Stacks. Arianna Grace got in the cage and hugged Santino. Seconds later, she kicked him low. The cage was locked, so Team TNA couldn’t get in. Steve Maclin climbed the cage and Stacks climbed out. Maclin argued with Grace. Grace left the cage and argued with Santana. Grace was booed as she walked up the ramp. Grace and Stacks kissed.