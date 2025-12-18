VIP PODCAST 12/18 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Cena’s retirement match against Gunther, the unmasking of Austin Theory, the botched NXT women’s match, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati breaks down a headline-making week in wrestling on a new episode of The Nicky’s Club. Nick reflects on John Cena’s retirement match against Gunther and what it means for WWE moving forward, reacts to the unmasking of Austin Theory as the masked assailant, and discusses the controversial botched ending to the NXT women’s match. Plus, Nick shares his thoughts on Mick Foley stepping away from WWE and what it represents.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com