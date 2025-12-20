FREE PODCAST 12/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): “Stone Cold” Steve Austin reviews Roman angle with Stephanie and Vince, KO’s body type, Steve’s dream interview subjects (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we’re jumping back to two interviews.

Ten years ago this week (12-17-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with a great mix of topics including reviewing Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe through a main event wrestler’s lens, the prospects of both Balor and Joe on the main roster, the Roman Reigns angle with Stephanie and Vince on Raw on Monday, how close Reigns is to being a polished top main event act, Kevin Owens’ bodytype, and other current events. Also, who are on Steve Austin’s dream podcast interview subjects list – dead or alive – pro wrestling or otherwise. Some thoughts on Darth Vader and more!

Then, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill welcomed an All-Star Panel of Kevin Kleinrock from Masked Republic lucha libre and wrestling interviewer Scott Fishman (12-9-2015) to break some news and talk about the news with live calls and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com