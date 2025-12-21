Tony Khan says first episode of Dynamite was supposed to happen at MSG

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Video of AEW president Tony Khan addressing the crowd at the AEW Dynamite tapings at Hammerstein Ballroom for Dec. 24 last night has surfaced on multiple social media accounts. As Khan was talking to the fans, he responded to some fans chanting MSG. Khan revealed to the fans that the first episode of AEW was originally set to tale place at MSG, but it got cancelled.

“That’s an interesting idea. You know, for a long time, I’ll be honest. They didn’t want me there, you know that? Because the first episode of Dynamite was originally going to be there and they called me and offered me the date,” said Khan. “They said, ‘Would you like to do the first episode of Dynamite here?’ The people who called me don’t work there anymore. It was over six years ago.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I really would. It would be great’ and they called me a couple of months later and they said, ‘We don’t want you anymore. We don’t want you to do the first Dynamite here because it would really upset somebody.'”

The fans booed when Khan finished speaking and then started a “f— the Fed” chant. Khan told the fans live that he told MSG officials he felt like Charlie Brown in “Peanuts” when Lucy pulls the football away.

The first episode of Dynamite took place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 2, 2019. The show was headlined by Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega. In addition to Dynamite, AEW eventually added additional programming including Rampage, which has since been canceled, airing primarily on TNT on Friday and Collision episodes that air on Saturday on TNT.