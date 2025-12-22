WWE AAA GUERRA DE TITANES RESULTS (12/20): Miller’s review of event with Dominik & El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio & Rey Fenix, plus Ethan Page, LWO, Wyatt Sicks, Natalya

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AAA GUERRA DE TITANES

DECEMBER 20, 2025

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO AT ARENA GUADALAJARA

LIVE ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Konnan, JBL

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package in Spanish, with English subtitles, aired. It spoke of the past being handed over to the future.

-Overhead shots of Guadalajara were shown as Corey Graves opened the show. Dragon Lee was seen walking to the arena. Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano were shown sitting in a lounge area as their opponents, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio (substituting for the injured Penta) were also shown walking into the building.

-AAA Worldwide President Marisela Pena was ringside, flanked by two AAA banners.

(1) LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. LOS AMERICANOS (Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano) vs. OCTAGON & LA PARKA vs. NINO HAMBURGUESA & MR. IGUANA – Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

Before the match, they emphasized Mr. Iguana’s popularity by showing a picture of Bad Bunny with La Yesca on his shoulder. La Parka started the match with Rayo. Bravo entered the ring to double team La Parka, but he recovered quickly. Del Toro tagged himself in against Bravo, and it was the LWO’s turn to show off their teamwork. Hamburguesa tagged in to a big pop, followed by the immensely popular Iguana. Lots of quick tags were exchanged among all four teams.

A four-way suicide dive took everyone out as chaos ensued on the floor. Back in the ring, Los Americanos double-teamed Octagon for a near fall. Iguana and Toro launched Wilde from the second rope to their opponents on the floor. Hamburguesa shoved a burger into Wilde’s mouth as he was perched on the top turnbuckle before he fell victim to an “Iguanarana”. Hamburguesa went for a top rope splash, but Bravo lifted his large opponent onto his shoulders for an incredible airplane spin. La Parka executed a spinning jackhammer on Del Toro for the win.

WINNERS: Octagon & La Parka at 10:12.

(Miller’s Take: This was about what you’d expect from a AAA fatal four-way tag team match. Tags too numerous to keep up with, and everybody getting in some big spots. Ring psychology was at the concession stand, grabbing a soda for this match, as it was just nonstop tags and high spots, but it was entertaining, nonetheless.)

-After the match, La Parka brought a kid dressed as him into the ring for a little dancing. As La Parka handed the child back to whom I assumed was his father (who was also wearing a La Parka mask), the man removed his mask to reveal himself as pro boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, which got a nice reaction from the crowd.

-A video of NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Ethan Page attacking AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. at a AAA event last month was shown.

(2) EL HIJO DEL DR. WAGNER JR. (c) vs. ETHAN PAGE – AAA Latin American Championship Match

Fists were flying the minute the bell rang, accentuating the bad blood between these two champions. Wagner took the upper hand early, but Page caught him coming off the ropes and turned it into a powerslam. Page started ripping at the mask, but that only served to anger Wagner, who went on the attack with a series of clotheslines. They both stood mid-ring to exchange huge blows. Wagner hit a sit-out powerbomb for a two count.

Wagner followed up the pin attempt with a triple-springboard moonsault for another near fall. Page twisted Wagners mask around and landed a powerbomb. He stepped outside the ring to grab the belt, but at the same time, he grabbed a wrench to stuff down his tights. He jumped in the ring and threatened to hit Wagner with the belt right in front of the referee, who took the belt from him. As the referee was pitching the belt out of the ring, Page pulled out the wrench and clocked Wagner with it, then stuffed it back in his tights. He covered Wagner for the easy victory.

-After the match, Mr. Iguana ran to the ring to alert the referee to Page’s shenanigans. The referee reached into the front of Page’s tights to pull out (thankfully) the wrench. He then ordered that the match be restarted and called for the bell. Nearly immediately, the champ executed a Wagner Driver for the pin.

WINNER: El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. at 6:01 to retain the AAA Latin American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a little on the short side, but it told the story it needed to effectively enough. Page was his usual, slimy heel self, but thanks to perpetual thorn in his side Mr. Iguana, his shortcut didn’t pay off this time.)

-Boos rained down as El Hijo Del Vikingo was shown warming up in the back.

-The Spanish announce team threw to a video package of Pagano & Psycho Clown being confronted by The Wyatt Sicks this past September, prompting them to recruit the rest of Psycho Circus to even the odds.

(3) THE WYATT SICKS (Uncle Howdy & Erick Rowan & Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. PSYCHO CIRCUS (Pagano & Psycho Clown & Dave The Clown & Murder Clown) – Carnival of Carnage Match

After the Wyatts made their way to the ring, Psycho Circus appeared on the monitor. Psycho Clown said they would give the Wyatts a welcome to the carnival of destruction. The bell rang with no clowns in sight, so The Wyatts jumped out of the ring and headed backstage, where they encountered what looked like a funhouse that had been set up. Psycho Clown appeared from inside a bouncy house and invited them in. Gacy obliged, and it broke loose. Glitter, confetti, balloons, and fists flew. Mascarita Sagrada appeared with a kendo stick and nailed Gacy with it. The Wyatts put Pagano through the top of a tent, and he fell several feet through the floor. In a hilarious spot, Pimpinela Escarlata (a luchador version of “Exotic” Adrian Street) appeared and planted a kiss on Gacy, who lost his mind as Lumis pulled him away.

They fought their way back down the ramp and to the ring, finally. The Wyatts battered Psycho Clown in the ring, then set up a table in the corner. Murder made his way to the ring and faced off against the equally enormous Rowan, who took down the giant clown with a spinning leg. They continued focusing on Psycho, but stopped in their tracks when Pagano stumbled out to the ring, wielding a kendo stick. He hit a few home runs on the Wyatts, which allowed the Circus to take control of the match. After the rest of them dove onto their opponents on the outside, Psycho ripped off his face, but Lumis was unfazed and knocked him into one of the clowns who was on the apron with Uncle Howdy on his shoulders, knocking them off the ring and through a table. He then hit a Psycho Driver on Lumis through the table that had been set up in the corner, and covered him for the pin.

WINNERS: Psycho Circus at 11:23.

(Miller’s Take: Well, that was more fun than a barrel of clowns. The beginning of the match was ridiculous, but in an entertaining way that fit the theme of Psycho Circus. Murder diving off the top onto Rowan was compared by Graves to the crash of the Hindenburg. Yeah, it was a chaotic trainwreck of a match, but it was a blast to watch!)

[HOUR TWO]

-In the back, Penta told his brother, Rey Fenix, that he was sorry he couldn’t be by his side, but he got the best replacement in WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Mysterio said he wanted to teach his son a lesson. They were speaking Spanish as Konnan translated.

-A video package was shown of Laredo Kid with highlights of some of his spectacular aerial moves.

(4) LAREDO KID (c) vs. J’VON EVANS vs. JACK CARTWHEEL – AAA Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

As you’d expect from three of the greatest aerialists in wrestling today, the action was nearly indescribable to begin with. Cartwheel attempted a double-pin before Evans executed an amazing double-crucifix. Cartwheel performed an amazing flip over the top on the top of his head and hit what can best be described as a delayed 619 to sweep the legs of Laredo. Cartwheel landed a slingshot splash on Laredo for a near fall. Evans hit a springboard cutter on Laredo on the apron, then rolled in the ring and performed his Superman dive over the top rope on the other side of the ring onto Cartwheel. With Jack back in the ring, Evans sailed over halfway across the ring with a splash onto Cartwheel for a near fall.

Evans put Cartwheel to the outside, then got thrown out by Laredo, who hit a picture-perfect moonsault onto his two challengers. Laredo stacked his opponents and hit a 450 splash onto both of them for a two count on Evans. Laredo place Cartwheel on the top turnbuckle, but Evans lifted him onto his shoulders. Laredo turned what could have been an electric chair into a victory roll for a two count. All three men started landing vicious kicks until they were all staring at the lights. Evans got fired up and landed a hard knee to Cartwheel’s jaw. He tried to kick Laredo, but the champ ducked it.

Cartwheel got Laredo in position for a neckbreaker, but Evans grabbed his leg and flipped him over, resulting in Cartwheel landing a modified DDT onto Laredo. Jack cartwheeled out of an Evans cutter and superkicked him. He climbed the ropes and attempted a spinning dive, but Evans caught him with a cutter for a very believable near fall that was barely broken up by Laredo. Evans got a cutter on Laredo, but Cartwheel was there to break up the pin. He knocked Evans off the top turnbuckle, but Laredo climbed up on his back and flipped him off the turnbuckle onto his stomach in a modified Spanish Fly for the win.

WINNER: Laredo Kid at 13:18 to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

(Miller’s Take: By now, most people are familiar with Je’Von Evans and what he can do in the ring, but this may be the first time for many seeing Jack Cartwheel. Cartwheel has been a part of the Evolve roster from the beginning, and to see him is to believe him. I’ve never seen anyone counter moves and perform moves by doing a cartwheel like this young up-and-comer. To say this match was a spectacle would be a gross understatement. If you like exciting, high-flying action, this match should be your go-to.)

-Dominik Mysterio cut a promo in Spanish, which Konnan translated.

-Mexican MMA fighter Alexa Grasso was shown in the crowd.

(5) LAS TOXICAS (Lady Flammer & La Hiedra & Maravilla) vs. NATALYA & LOLA VICE & FABY APACHE – Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Nattie started the match against Maravilla but soon tagged out to Vice. Hiedra took the tag, but fared no better against Vice, who made the tag to Faby. The face trio dominated with quick tags. Hiedra and Flammer were both taken out by a series of kicks by Vice. She hit a hip attack on Flammer, then, to the delight of the crowd, delivered a stinkface.

Las Toxicas managed to turn the tide against Vice and cut off the ring as they continued pummeling her. They crotched her in the ring post, then rolled her back to the center of the mat, where Maravilla scored a two count. Nattie finally got the hot tag and took Las Toxicas to school. Flammer fell victim to a Hart Attack variation, with Vice and Faby doing Bret Hart’s part of the maneuver. Apache snatched a dragon suplex on Flammer for the win.

WINNERS: Natalya & Lola Vice & Faby Apache at 8:41.

(Miller’s Take: Pretty good stuff here. I much prefer the south of the border version of Nattie than the cowboy hat-wearing glamour girl we see on WWE TV. Vice also has quite a following in Mexico, and Faby is an established Mexican star. Las Toxicas were dressed nearly exactly alike, masks and all, but could be told apart by their hair color. Nothing memorable, but good, solid action.)

-A video package was shown of El Hijo del Vikingo turning his back on Dragon Lee.

(6) EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO vs. DRAGON LEE

Lee planted his foot firmly in Vikingo’s face at the bell. Vikingo came back with a clothesline that impressed even JBL. Outside the ring, an arrogant Vikingo threw Lee into the ring steps. He pulled the cowl off the announce desk, then charged Lee, who sidestepped him. Vikingo dove into the steps hard. Back in the ring, Vikingo took control by grabbing the tail of Lee’s mask. He tore it off to escape, then engaged in a series of fast-paced criss-crosses ending with a perfect hurricanrana by Lee. Vikingo answered with an amazing shooting star press from the apron to the floor. He hit another one in the ring for a near fall.

Vikingo continued bullying Lee and looked very smug about it. He attempted a black hole slam variation, but Lee slipped out of it and hit a snap German suplex and poisonrana. A sit-out tiger bomb only got Vikingo a two-count. Lee applied a single leg crab with one foot on Vikingo’s head. Both men climbed the same turnbuckle. He tied up Vikingo’s feet in the ropes and hit the hardest double stomp I think I’ve ever seen.

[HOUR THREE]

Lee launched himself between the second and top rope with a lightning-fast cannonball to Vikingo, who was seated on the announce desk. Both men tumbled hard over the desk. That was amazing!

Despite having the clear advantage, Lee still couldn’t put Vikingo away in the ring. Vikingo then executed a breathtaking crucifix driver. Lee came back to nail a Styles Clash on Vikingo for another near fall. Vikingo pulled the referee in front of him as Lee dove through the ropes again, allowing him to grab a chair while the referee was out. Lee ducked a chair shot and hit Operation Dragon, but there was no official in the ring to count. Vikingo delivered a low blow to Lee.

Omos made his way to the ring and stepped over the top rope. Lee attempted to attack him, but he looked like a ten year-old child next to Omos. He lifted him for a high powerbomb that about made him part of the canvas. Omos rolled the referee back into the ring as Vikingo hit a 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: El Hijo del Vikingo at 19:13.

(Miller’s Take: This was a very good match. Vikingo and Lee showed the crowd what they’re made of with this one. I saw moves I’ve never seen before. They left it all in the ring, and then some. Vikingo is doing much better as a heel. Graves asked Konnan why the sudden attitude change in Vikingo, and Konnan, instead of glossing it over, said the fans turned on him first, which is true. Vikingo was thoroughly booed in his match against Dirty Dom earlier this year, so turning him heel was the right call. Time will tell what Omos’s involvement means. Stellar match!)

-After the match, manager Dorian Roldon came to the ring and hugged Vikingo. Konnan translated as Roldon asked Jalisco if that was the best they had. He said money could buy the best in the world, like Omos and Vikingo. He said this is the new version of El Ojo. Omos looked like he was nine feet tall.

-A spot for Rey de Reyes this coming March aired.

-More pseudo-celebrities were shown in the crowd, this time DJ Luian and Pipe Punk.

(7) LOS GRINGOS LOCOS 2.0 (El Grande Americano & Dominik Mysterio) vs. REY FENIX & REY MYSTERIO

Graves mentioned that this was supposed to be the reunion of The Lucha Brothers, but Penta was injured weeks ago. Americano and Fenix started the match. They engaged in a series of quick reversals for a couple of minutes. Americano applied a hammerlock and stood on his head with it. They again engaged in some very good chain wrestling. The Mysterios both took the tag, and the crowd reacted. Dom didn’t bother locking up with his dad, but instead stepped out of the ring and waved him off, inciting the fans. He finally rolled back in and immediately tagged Americano.

Mysterio lost a test of strength to Americano, but soon showed why he’s an active Hall of Famer. Fenix tagged in and showed off amazing and innovative teamwork with Mysterio, but then Dominik got in the ring and threw a flurry of fists at Fenix. Americano tagged in and threw hands himself. The Gringos showed off some seamless teamwork as they continued to beat on Fenix.

Americano slapped Fenix hard and covered him for a two count. He tagged in Dom, who hit a rolling senton over the top rope. Dom held onto Fenix as he struggled to tag his partner. A low dropkick to Fenix resulted in a two count. Los Gringos Locos kept the ring cut off from Fenix while they thumped on him for an extended period of time. Fenix got Americano down, but couldn’t make it to his corner. Dom ran to the opposite corner and pulled his father down before Fenix could tag him. Americano flipped Fenix inside out with a powerful clothesline. Fenix hit an incredible springboard enziguri on Dom and took down Americano with an arm drag all in the same move.

Fenix finally got the hot tag on Mysterio, who flipped his son all over the ring. Mysterio got a near fall after some great action. Dom avoided a 619 and attempted a Three Amigos on his father, but Mysterio turned the last amigo into a DDT. Mysterio and Fenix hit a seated senton on Dom. Fenix had Americano tied up in the ropes with an arm breaker, but released it to break up a pin. Mysterio took down American with a big bulldog, then went back after Dom. He got tied in the ropes while his son tried unmasking him. Americano fumbled in his tights for the infamous metal plate, but got stopped by Penta, who backed off long enough to let Fenix land a tightrope kick. Penta then loaded his mask with the plate and delivered a headbutt to Dom. Mysterio knocked Dom into position for the 619. Before he executed it, Fenix flew over Dom and onto Americano on the floor. Mysterio landed the 619 and then a slingshot splash for the pin on Dom.

WINNERS: Rey Fenix & Rey Mysterio at 20:09.

(Miller’s Take: This was spectacular! I could have done with a little less on the extended beatdown of Fenix, but I never found myself bored. Dom and Americano were both dressed in Los Gringo Locos classic American flag gear. Their teamwork was flawless, as was that of their opponents. Rey Mysterio may be older, but he can still go. Fenix is just phenomenal and impresses me more every time I see him. This was a great way to end a great show.)

-After the match, American went to check on Dom. As he pulled him to his feet, Dom shoved him away. He grabbed his belts and headed to the back, leaving Americano in the ring with Mysterio, Fenix, and Penta. Penta went over and said some words to Americano, who was slowly pacing in the ring. Mysterio extended his hand to Americano, who shook it vigorously out of respect before leaving the ring. As they played Mysterio’s music, a couple of kids dressed in luchador gear got in the ring to do the Penta walk with everyone as the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a long show, but it was so good. AAA really knows how to end a year. I’d say this is the best AAA offering since they were acquired by WWE. Lots of “miss if you blink” moments, dazzling aerial maneuvers, and a little lighthearted fun thrown in for good measure. If you’re a lucha libre fan, then this is a must-see. If you’ve not seen AAA, go onto YouTube and watch this. I honestly can’t say enough good things about this show. AAA killed it tonight.