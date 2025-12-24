FREE PODCAST 12/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Revolver’s Holiday Special including Rascalz vs. Alpha Sig & BDE, Mason vs. Swann, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland ring in the happiest time of the year with our merry review of Wrestling Revolver’s Holiday Special, a show full of good cheer, wacky gimmicks, and even some good wrestling tossed in, main evented by a particularly goofy comedy match between all four Rascalz against Alpha Sig & BDE. Plus, friend of show Silas Mason defends the NWA title against Rich Swann, Jordan Oliver and Ace Austin have an excellent technical match, a lot of hosses throw themselves and each other around, and much more. For VIP listeners, we go to House of Glory, where the other Mason who’s a world champion – Charles – defends his title against Mustafa Ali with a very newsworthy surprise appearance at the end, and the Hardys defend the HOG tag titles against Lance Anoa’i & Zilla Fatu with a very newsworthy angle at the end.

