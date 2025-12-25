FREE PODCAST 12/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Parks discuss Underachievers & Overachievers in history, whether Miz stays heel, should Orton stay babyface, Shane McMahon (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 16, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Wade Keller and Greg Parks taking live calls for most of the live hour including overachievers and underachievers, why Nexus lost the tag titles, treatment of Vickie Guerrero, will Miz be turned babyface soon, should Randy Orton remain a babyface, Shane McMahon’s WWE future, celebrities in the Hall of Fame, TLC’s Smackdown World Title match, and an Elimination Chamber idea.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Greg’s beat, Smackdown, and the lack of synergy with Raw, TLC’s main event, and looking ahead to WrestleMania.

