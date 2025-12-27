Tony Khan announces that World’s End PPV is sold out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan took to social media to announce that the World’s End PPV is a “clean sellout.” The show is set to take place on Dec. 27 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Khan wrote the following on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

TONIGHT’s #AEWWorldsEnd ppv will be a clean sellout with the @NOW_Arena packed with awesome wrestling fans! AEW is having a fantastic year, and the final @AEW ppv of 2025 is TONIGHT! Join the wrestling world who will be watching AEW Worlds End TONIGHT!

The attendance figure for World’s End should surpass the 8,660 fans AEW drew for All Out on Sept. 7, 2024 that was also held in the NOW Arena.

Tony Khan is the current booker and president of AEW. He has been the president and booker since AEW launched in October of 2019. AEW has since expanded to having two TV shows airing weekly with Dynamite on Wednesday nights on TBS and Collision on Saturday nights on TNT. AEW’s final PPV of 2025, World’s End will feature a main event of Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Championship against MJF, Swerve Strickland, and Adam Page. The show also features the semi-finals and finals of the Continental Classic.