FREE PODCAST 12/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW Worlds End post-show: LeClair & Halley discuss Continental Classic conclusion, Joe-MJF-Swerve-Hangman, Darby vs. Kidd, Statlander vs. Hayter (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch’s Taylor Halley to discuss in-depth the AEW Worlds Collide event with live caller and chat interactions. They discussed the conclusion of the Continental Classic, Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Page, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.