FREE PODCAST 1/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Nicky’s Club: 2025 Year-in-Review, 2026 Wish List, Breakker comes up short, Unflattering Wrestling Interviews, NXT call-ups (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today, in place of “Acknowledging WWE,” we bring you the latest two episodes of “The Nicky’s Club” with host Nick Barbari, typically a VIP-exclusive podcast. On the Jan. 3 episode, Nick wraps up 2025 inside The Nicky’s Club with a full look back at the year in WWE, highlighting the biggest moments, matches, and stories that defined the past twelve months. Nick also shares his wishes for WWE in 2026, offers an early preview of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, and breaks down the first major world title matches set to kick off the new year.

Then on the Jan. 8 episode Nick kicks off 2026 on The Nicky’s Club with a deep dive into the first Raw of the year, including Bron Breakker coming up short in his quest for the World Championship and what that means for his long-term trajectory. Nick also breaks down the rest of the night on Raw, reacts to some recent unflattering wrestler interviews, examines potential NXT call-ups, and covers plenty more from a busy start to the wrestling year.

