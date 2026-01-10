FREE PODCAST 1/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Hardy and Gunner with insights into changes in WWE and TNA over the years, Matt’s feud with EC3, Ric Flair story (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (1-14-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews TNA’s Matt Hardy who talks about the new season of TNA on Pop TV, the angle he’s involved in with his wife Reby Sky, brother Jeff, and opponent EC3. Also, how has TNA changed over time and who does he like in TNA and what changes are coming. Also, WWE topics including how WWE creative worked with wrestlers differently during his years there. And more, including callers. Then Wade takes calls and chats about other topics for the remainder of the hour. More than 10 minutes of plugs and commercials were taken out of this podcast for VIP members.

In the second interview from ten years ago this week (1-13-2016), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewed former TNA star Gunner with live calls and emails. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell breaking down the latest news, events, and more!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com