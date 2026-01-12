WWE RAW RESULTS (1/12): Keller’s report on AJ Styles vs. Gunther, Ripley vs. Sky, Penta & Dragon Lee vs. Bronson & Theory, plus Punk, Rodriguez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

JANUARY 12, 2026

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY at PSD BANK DOME

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,489 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,912. The arena has a capacity of 15,151 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package recapping key happenings on Raw last week including the C.M. Punk win over Bron Breakker.

-Michael Cole introduced the show with an exterior scene of the arena including fans lined up to get inside earlier. They showed the arrivals of C.M. Punk and The Vision sans Breakker. They showed Je’Von Evans hanging out on the stairs. Then they showed the arrivals of Los Americanos, A.J. Styles, and Gunther.

-Pyro blasted inside the arena. Cole noted it’s the first time this venue has hosted Raw.

-Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley made their ring entrance with their newly won WWE Tag Team Titles.

Ripley addressed the fans and then said they finally put the Kabuki Warriors in their place. Sky said they’ll face any team. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez interrupted. Liv said she never lost the tag team titles, they were taken away. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley made their entrance. Bayley said they want to win the tag titles. Ripley said they’ll face all challengers. ans sang Bayley’s sound. Asuka and Kairi Sane then attacked Ripley and Sky. Asuka and Kairi went after the others in the ring. Ripley and Sky returned to an empty ring to close the segment.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Styles backsatge. Styles said Gunther used to talk about how important respect was to him, and he used to bond with John Cena over the term. He said he’d teach Gunther “respect” is a mountain worth dying on and make Gunther tap like a little bitch.

-Je’Von Evans made his ring entrance. Cole asked, “Hey Wade, wanna get bouncy?”…

(Keller’s Analysis: If they’re trying to ruin Je’Von out of the gate, put Cole in charge of trying to get the “bouncy” gimmick over.) [c]

-Cole got in some plugs. Barrett announced a three-way tag match later with the women’s contenders.

-Backstage, Finn Balor was playing a videogame. Liv asked if he was serious about living up to his claim of carrying the group on his back and winning a championship. Perez told Balor that Liv had a point. “Just you watch, girls,” Balor said.

(1) JE’VON EVANS vs. BRAVO AMERICANO (w/El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano)

The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Cole said Je’Von “likes to have fun.” When Evans set up a running dive, Rayo distracted him. Bravo took over.

Bravo gave Evans an airplane spin and then was dizzy himself. He made it to the top rope, but he took so long that Evans recovered and gave him a Spanish Fly to the mat. He followed with an OG Cutter for the win.

WINNER: Evans in 6:00.

-Afterward, Bravo made a move toward Evans, so he punched him off the ring apron. Americano yanked Evans from the ring and threw him onto the announce desk. Evans maneuvered out of a three-on-one attack and escaped.

-Raw G.M. Adam Pearce told a ref to let the women’s tag teams know everything would be settled tonight. Then Pearce saw Heyman and asked where Breakker was. Heyman said he told Breakker to go home because “he wasn’t in the mood.” (Hopefully he wasn’t in as bad of a mood as Punk was last week.) [c]

-Cole got in some plugs.

-Punk made his ring entrance. He was all smiles, slapping hands. He said he plans to be champion forever, but anything can happen as evidenced “by my friend Cody Rhodes.” Fans booed. Punk said he can have all the plans he wants, but it doesn’t mean it’ll happen. He said he feels that with the fans having his back, he can do the impossible. A loud “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. He said the road to WrestleMania goes through him because he’s the man with the belt around his waist.

He said Breakker and the rest of The Vision is in his rear view mirror. He said it’s time for the champion to do champ stuff and he looks forward to seeing who is next to step up. As he seemed to close out the segment, Finn Balor’s theme played. Cole said Liv just told Balor he was supposed to lead The Judgment Day, implying he wasn’t living up to his role in the group.

Balor walked into the ring. Punk said he mentioned his name on a long list of people he wants to challenge himself against. He said some weeks he seems like he’s just shining Liv Morgan’s shoes. He asked if they wrestle, he wanted to know if he would be facing him or all of The Judgment Day. He said he just showed what he can survive against The Vision. He said he mentioned his name and he said he’ll be a fighting champion. He said he’s going to go put his boots on and defend against Balor tonight. He played to the crowd and they cheered and chanted his name.

Balor smiled and said he’s been around long enough to know that time is everything, and he’s not jumping the line to face him. He said anyone who has watched his career knows the line starts with him. He said he doesn’t have to worry about Dom, but he said he won’t be alone. He said he knows about home field advantage. He said next week they’re in Belfast, Ireland and he’ll see him there. Punk said he’ll apologize to fans having to see one of their own lose to him as he’ll be standing on his chest after putting their countryman to sleep with a GTS.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said tonight’s main event is going to be a good one – Styles vs. Gunther. He threw to a video package previewing the match.

-The Kabuki Warriors made their entrance. [c]

(2) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA vs. LIV MORGAN & ROXANNE PEREZ – No. 1 Contendership for Women’s Tag Team Titles

The bell rang 55 minutes into the hour. Cole talked about Liv’s shoulders injury last year leading to her having to vacate her tag team title. At 4:00, Kairi rolled out of the ring after a Valkyria suplex into a bridge. Liv kicked Valkyria to the floor. kairi leaped onto a crowd that Asuka helped gathera t ringside. They cut to a break at 5:00.

[HOUR TWO]

[c] They set up a six-woman superplex style spot out of the corner with Liv and Perez slamming the others to the mat. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Cole touted the crowd of over 11,000.

Kairi landed a top rope elbow on Lyra. Liv broke up the cover, although the ref wasn’t counting because he determined Kairi wasn’t legally in the ring. kairi landed a spinning backfist to Lyra and then leaped off the top rope into the arms of Lyra. Bayley tagged in and then landed a flying elbowdrop for a near fall, broken up by Asuka. Lyra leaped at Asuka at ringside. Perez gave Bayley a Pop Rocks, but Bayley broke up the cover.

Liv blind tagged in and then surprised Kairi with Oblivion for the win.

WINNERS: Morgan & Perez in 13:00 to earn no. 1 contendership

-A vignette aired with Becky Lynch who was complaining about Maxxine Dupri already getting a rematch scheduled whereas it took her months. She listed the publications that say she is the greatest. She said next week Maxxine’s time in the spotlight ends “and you’ll have to say goodbye to the big time.”

-Cole noted Becky vs. Dupri takes place next Monday and streams live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT. Then they hyped WWE Unreal, season two. [c]

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa backstage. She said by becoming champion, she proved she belonged. She told Otis and Tozawa they should do the same. She said they are capable of great things. She said last for her was a setback. She said Becky had to cheat to beat her, so next week she’s going to put her in an ankle lock “and break your ankle!” They but back to Redmond who reacted like she had the greatest shoulder massage.

-Cole interviewed Raquel Rodriguez in the stage area. Cole said he’s known Raquel a long time and he asked her to explain her actions last week. She said she used to smile when told and patiently wait her turn, but no more. She got angry as she said he watched her get cheated out of what she earned month after month. She said she won’t stop and will keep coming until she has the title.

Stephanie Vaquer walked out and two referees and three producers tried to talk her into returning to the back. Raquel returned to the back. Vaquer looked into the camera and said she will not back down. Rodriguez attacked her from behind. She focused on her protective boot. Fans loudly chanted, “You suck!” [c]

-Cole hyped Drew McIntyre’s appearance on Smackdown on Friday and noted he visited Scotland with the title. Barrett said Friday’s Three Stages of Hell match was of the greatest he ever called.

-Backsatge, Jey Uso was on the phone when Tozawa & Otis walked in. They were all friendly together. Otis interrupted Jey and said he was serious about wanting a title match. Jey said they’ll be stepping in the ring with the best tag team in the game, so consider themselves warned.

(3) DRAGON LEE & PENTA vs. AUSTIN THEORY & BRONSON REED (w/Logan Paul, Paul Heyman)

Theory and Reed were standing in the ring as Dragon Lee and Penta made separate ring entrances. The bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. Penta took it to Theory early. Penta celebrated, giving Theory a chance to recover and take control. Cole said Penta celebrated prematurely.

Penta and Dragon rallied against Reed a minute later. Dragon climbed to the top rope and leaped at Reed, but Reed caught him and threw him onto the top turnbuckle. They cut to a break at 8:00. [c]

Penta hot-tagged in against Theory. Penta superkicked him in the chest, then Dragon and Penta superkicked him to the floor. They stereo superkicked Reed. Logan Paul stood on the ring apron and they superkicked him, too. Bron Breakker chared out and speared a celebrating Dragon.

WINNERS: Penta & Dragon via DQ in 10:00.

-Breakker speared Penta. He then eyed Dragon at ringside. Pearce came to ringside and stepped in front of Breakker and said, “Not tonight!” As they argued, Reed gave Penta a Tsunami. Pearce then got in Reed’s face. Breakker speared Penta. Pearce swung Breakker around and yelled that he’s sick of his shit. Breakker shoved him into the corner. Heyman, Logan, and Theory pulled Breakker away. Heyman tried to place peacemaker with Pearce as a red-faced Breakker yelled back and was held back. The Vision walked to the back as Heyman and Pearce continued an intense conversation behind them. Logan told Pearce, “He’s going to hurt you. You have to stop.” [c]

-Barrett commented on clips from the previous segment. He said there might be severe consequences for Breakker after that.

-Medics were tending to Dragon and Penta backstage. Evans checked on them.

-Pearce yelled at Breakker backstage and was in a rage. He said he isn’t learning a damn thing and therefore he is suspended indefinitely. Reed pulled Breakker away. Heyman walked up to Pearce and said, “That was a very big mistake.” Pearce yelled that Breakker made the biggest mistake of his career. Heyman told Pearce he meant him. He said respectfully from his vantage point, he point his hands on him first. Pearce looked frazzled.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said Heyman had a point. Barrett agreed.

-They cut to Paul Levesque at his desk at WWE Headquarters. He was taking calls from various athletes, celebrities, and public figures pitching being part of WrestleMania. Levesque said it’s going to be a long road to WrestleMania. He exhaled and kicked his feet up. The screen said, “Everybody wants in. Also, please stop emailing Paul.”

-They went to Cole and Barrett. Cole said the greatest thing about their jobs is they don’t have to beg the boss to be at WrestleMania. He hyped the special start time of Raw next week. He hyped the line-up including Becky-Dupri and Punk-Balor.

-An Oba Femi vignette aired. Cole talked about him relinquishing the NXT Title last Tuesday as he embarks on his journey to either Raw or Smackdown. He said they’ll find out what’s next for the NXT Title tomorrow night on NXT.

-Styles made his entrance. [c]

-Redmond interviewed Gunther who said Styles shouldn’t be disrespectful of the man who made John Cena tap like a little bitch. He laughed and said Styles should be worried about what he’s about to do to him.

-Gunther made his entrance.

[HOUR THREE]

(4) GUNTHER vs. A.J. STYLES

Styles was politely cheered during ring introductions. Gunther was booed and cheered, mostly cheered. The bell rang 2 minutes into the hour. Gunther chopped Styles off a turnbuckle to the floor and they cut to an early break. [c]

Fans were engaged in dueling chants for the wrestlers. Gunther mocked with a “You can’t see me” hand gesture. Styles targeted Gunther’s leg for a while. Styles landed a sprignboard legdrop to Gunther’s targeted leg. When he went for a Phenomenal Forearm, Gunter caught hima nd applied a sleeper. Styles leveraged Gunther’s shoulders down for a two count, and Gunther released his grip. Gunther landed two powerbombs and leveraged Styles’s shoulders down. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out.

Styles countered Gunther to the mat and applied a Calf Crusher. Gunther used strikes to break Styles’s grip. Styles went back to a Calf Crusher middle ring. Styles thought Gunther tapped out of view of the ref. Styles released his grip. The ref didn’t see it. Styles took issue with him. The ref yelled back at Styles. As the ref told someone at ringside that the match was going to continue, Gunther gave Styles a low-blow. Gunther powerbombed Styles for the win. Barrett and Cole said they were confused.

A reverse angle showed Gunther tapping Styles’s hip, knowing the ref was oiut of view.

WINNER: Gunther in 17:00.

