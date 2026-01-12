WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JANUARY 12, 2026 – SPECIAL EARLY START TIME: 2PM ET / 11AM PT

Where: DUSSELDORF, GERMANY at PSD BANK DOME

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,489 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,912. The arena has a capacity of 15,151 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

AJ Styles vs. Gunther

Penta & Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory & Bronson Reed

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky kick off the show

C.M. Punk to appear

Raquel Rodriguez to address attack on Stephanie Vaquer

