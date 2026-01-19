FREE PODCAST 1/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Raw Post-show with live callers discussing all the news going into the Royal Rumble (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back-to-back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago.

First, the Jan. 15, 2016 episode with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast wrapping up the week in wrestling with live calls and emails talking Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns, anything else that contains the letter “r,” and more!

Then the Jan. 18, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosts the Raw post-game show edition of the PWTorch Livecast with Pat McNeill in the opening segment of the show. Then, live calls & emails with Livecast listeners on the final Raw before the Royal Rumble.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com