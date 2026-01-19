VIP PODCAST 1/19 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk vs. Balor for Heavyweight Title, Styles agrees to put career at stake, Lynch vs. Dupri, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 19 edition of WWE Raw featuring Finn Balor challenging C.M. Punk for the World Heavyweight Title, Maxxine Dupri challenging Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Title, a big challenge from Gunther that A.J. Styles accepted, and more.
