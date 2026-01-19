FREE PODCAST 1/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Brock Lesnar breaking news, SD roster changes, Punk-Owen Hart comparisons, Sheamus’s push, Batista, Jericho, X Division (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 12 and 13, 2011.

On the Jan. 12, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Pat McNeill were first joined by MMATorch’s Jamie Penick to talk about Brock Lesnar coaching The Ultimate Fighter and various aspects of that story. Then they took live calls on a variety of subjects including Smackdown roster changes, TNA’s new “They” storyline, and more, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they take listener email questions.

Then on the Jan. 13, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers TNA Impact going on the road in February, the future of the X Division and a potential replacement if the X Division were scrapped, news & notes from the Impact tapings, possibility of Batista and Chris Jericho returning to WWE, future of Nexus, the Smackdown reset last Friday, lack of chemistry between Randy Orton and The Miz, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the X Division and Impact on the road stories more, and break down the 2010 Year-End Awards to evaluate Torch reader picks.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com