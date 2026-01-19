FREE PODCAST 1/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barbati: Could Styles’s career end at the Rumble? Could Punk vs. Roman be WrestleMania main event? More with live callers (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati. They start with a look at A.J. Styles agreeing to put his career on the line against Gunther at the Royal Rumble and whether this could already be the end for Styles in his retirement year. Also, could C.M. Punk’s destiny at WrestleMania be a defense against Roman Reigns? Did Finn Balor shine and carry Punk in the Raw main event? Should Drew McIntyre headline WrestleMania or is he not quite at that level? And much more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.