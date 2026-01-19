Trey Miguel no longer under AEW contract reportedly due from call from exec above Khan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Trey Miguel is no longer signed with AEW after The Rascalz were teased as coming to AEW with a graphic on Dynamite.

“Taking a break from wrestling. Please respect my space and don’t tag me in any posts or comments. Go support the Rascalz still..,” wrote Miguel on his Instagram stories on June 18.

The other members of The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) debuted on Saturday during Collision. They appeared in a segment that was taped backstage without Miguel. Miguel is no longer under contract to AEW according to a report on June 18 by Fightful Select.

Miguel issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) today that seemed to hint at what might have led to him being released from his AEW contract. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my time,” wrote Miguel. “I’ve always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after. I don’t preach hate and I don’t take any pride in being hateful. I’m a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I’m a different man today.” Miguel was been removed from someone above Tony Khan according to a report by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer. Alvarez is believed to be alluding to someone from WBD management making the call to release Miguel in his report.

The Rascalz previously were under contract to TNA. All four members of the group have wrestled for TNA and WWE previously, but not all at the same time. TNA tried to retain the services of the group, but AEW was able to beat their offer according to a report from Fightful Select.