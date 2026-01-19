WWE RAW RESULTS (1/19): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Title, Lynch vs. Dupri for Women’s IC Title, Je’Von vs. El Grande Americano, The Vision vs. Rey & Penta & Lee, plus Gunther

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

JANUARY 12, 2026

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND AT THE SSE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,578 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,597. The arena has a capacity of 11,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/c4tis8v8ws

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed the cheering crowd in Northern Ireland. Then they showed the arrivals of C.M. Punk, Finn Balor, Maxxine Dupri with Otis and Akira Tozawa, Los Americanos, and finally Rey Myster & Penta & Dragon Lee.

-Gunther made his ring entrance. A clip aired of the finish of their match last week where Gunther tricked A.J. Styles into releasing the Calf Crusher when he tapped out of sight of the referee. Cole said it was ingenious of Gunther, “who just continues to win.” Fans pelted Gunther with a chant of “You Tapped Out!” He told fans to “calm down” (that always works; try it out in your life!) He said Styles made a mistake last week because he walked into their match with blinders on, so focused on making him tapout, he forgot who he was getting in the ring with. He said he put Bill Goldberg to sleep and made John Cena tap out. He said his future looks bright and he’s headed right back to the World Championship. He officially declared his participation in the Royal Rumble. He said he lasted 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds in the Rumble. Styles’s music interrupted.

Styles walked out. Cole said Styles made his WWE debut at the Rumble a decade ago. Graves said Styles wouldn’t let last week’s defeat go without a fight. Gunther smiled at Styles. Styles said: “I know you want to move on. I don’t. You and me. Rematch. Royal Rumble.” Fans cheered. Gunther said he plans to win the Rumble and he’s not pulling double-duty, so no. As Gunther began to leave the ring, Styles said, “You sound scared.” Fans loudly chanted “You tapped out!” Styles said his hand was raised, but he didn’t beat him. “I beat me when I showed you mercy,” he said. “I shoulda ripped your leg off and beat you with the bloody end.” He told Gunther, “You tapped out like a little bitch.” Fans chanted, “You tapped out!” Gunther paced and looked like he was going to boil over.

Styles told Gunther to just admit he was scared and they’d move on. Fans chanted, “Little bitch!” Gunther said he proved last week he’s the better and smarter wrestler than him, so there’s no sense in wrestling him again. He said his answer remains no. He stepped onto the ring apron, paused, and returned to the ring. Gunther said there might be something he could do. Styles said, “Name it!” Gunther told fans, who were singing, to shut and listen when he talks. “Name it!” said Styles again. Gunther said if he wants a rematch, he wants him to put his career on the line. Styles froze and blinked, as if he didn’t see that coming.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor – World Heavyweight Championship match

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio & Penta & Dragon Lee vs. Logan Paul & Bronson Reed & Austin Theory

Gunther to kick off the show