VIP PODCAST 1/19 – Greg Parks Outloud! Thoughts on New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom and New Year Dash, Tanahashi’s retirement and impressions on some of the key players moving forward (28 min.)

January 19, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a review of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom and New Year Dash shows, with key overall takeaways from the two events. Plus, Greg gives his exclusive thoughts – not in the printed column – on Aaron Wolf’s in-ring debut.

