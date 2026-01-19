WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JANUARY 19, 2026 – SPECIAL EARLY START TIME: 3PM ET / 12PM PT

Where: BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND AT THE SSE ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,578 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,597. The arena has a capacity of 11,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor – World Heavyweight Championship match

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio & Penta & Dragon Lee vs. Logan Paul & Bronson Reed & Austin Theory

Gunther to kick off the show

