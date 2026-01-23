FREE PODCAST 1/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – TNA Impact w/Keller & Lilly: The System reset, Santana’s segment, Feast or Fired, improvement on last week (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss the Jan. 22 edition of TNA Impact including the big angle at the end with The System resetting with a surprise turn on JDC followed by another turn with Cedric Alexander after misdirection angles earlier with Ash by Elegance and Santo’s daughter Ariana Grace. Also, Santana’s character establishing promo mid-ring, Feast of Famine winners and thoughts on the match format itself, and more.

