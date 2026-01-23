WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, JANUARY 23, 2026
Where: MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT BELL CENTRE
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,027 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,114 spectators when configured for basketball.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Giulia & Kiana James – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s match
- Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams
- Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green
- Carmelo Hayes to issue United States Championship Open Challenge
