WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: FRIDAY, JANUARY 23, 2026

Where: MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT BELL CENTRE

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,027 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,114 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Giulia & Kiana James – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Carmelo Hayes to issue United States Championship Open Challenge

