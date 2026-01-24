AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/24): Claudio defends CMLL title against Roderick Strong, Willow defends TBS title against Julia Hart, Hangman vs. Shibata, Andrade, Statlander, & ProtoShita in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 24, 2026 (recorded 1/21)

ORLANDO, FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness & Paul Wight

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that4,227 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,592. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for MMA/boxing.

[HOUR ONE]

-The new intro video with generic electronic music in place of the Elton John classic welcomed everyone to the show, then Tony Schiavone did the same before launching directly into the opening match.

(1) KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Shibata’s music played and he made his way to the ring, without any of his Opps partners. “Hangman” Adam Page’s music played to bring him out, also by himself. A “cowboy shit” chant rang out as the bell rang three minutes into the show to start the match.

They brawled immediately, with Page tossing Shibata out of the ring. The fought around ringside and Page rammed Shibata into the commentary desk (which seemed to kill the sound briefly). Shibata came back and rammed Page back and forth between the barricades at ringside.

Shibata set Page up in a chair against the barricade and got a running start, but missed the dropkick as Page got out of the way. Page hit Shibata with a big boot that knocked him into the crowd. Page followed him out and they continued to brawl, the referee was surely on a 30 count by that point. Page beat Shibata back to the ringside area and set him up in a chair against the barricade. Page got a running start and connected with a. running boot.

Page rolled Shibata back into the ring and delivered a fallaway slam. Page kipped up and charged into a boot from Shibata in the corner. Page dodged Shibata in the ropes and went for a springboard clothesline, but Shibata caught him in the air with a kick. Shibata delivered a suplex on the apron, held on, rolled off and executed a snap suplex on the floor as well.

Back in the ring, Shibata worked on Page’s left knee with a stomp followed by a figure four leglock. Page rolled over to reverse the leverage on the figure four, but Shibata rolled it back over to take control of the hold. Page grabbed the rope to break the hold. Shibata stomped at Page as they went to the first commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Page kicked out of a pinning attempt. Shibata went for a roundhouse, but Page caught his foot and fired back with a chop. They traded chops back and forth in the center of the ring until Shibata raked Page’s eyes. Shibata connected with a running boot in the corner, followed by a German suplex. Page rolled through hit a German suplex of his own before Shibata delivered another, and Page delivered another before they connected with simultaneous strikes leaving both men down.

They fought to their knees, trading forearms. The referee turned around for basically no reason, allowing Shibata to land a low blow. Shibata tried to lock in an armbar, but Page fought out of it. Shibata brought Page out to the apron and set up for a suplex, but Page countered, lifted Shibata up and drilled him with the Deadeye on the apron.

Shibata collapsed to ringside as Page climbed to the top rope. As Shibata struggled to his feet, Page connected with the moonsault to the outside. The crowd chanted “This is awesome as Page rolled Shibata into the ring. Page went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Shibata ducked it, grabbed Page’s arm and took him down into a necklock. Page managed to get his foot to the rope to break the hold.

Shibata went for a running dropkick in the corner, but Page pulled himself up on the ropes to dodge it. Page landed a lariat and then slid out to the apron as Shibata got to his feet. Page landed the Buckshot Lariat and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 13:00

(White’s Take: Nothing like the classic long match with an obvious winner. That aside, it was good action and it’s nice having Hangman on Collision. I also appreciate how they’ve focused on having all of MJF’s potential challengers picking up wins to make their case as the next contender.)

-They threw to a video of Ricochet, Don Callis, and company on a golf course. Somehow Alex Marvez found them and asked what they’re doing. Ricochet said he and Don have been golfing together for weeks. In the background, Davis and Doyle assaulted some random guy on the course. Meanwhile, Callis told Ricochet to worry about Jack Perry. [c]

(2) ISLA DAWN (w/James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. KRIS STATLANDER

Isla Dawn made her entrance with the Grizzled Young Vets. Statlander entered second, accompanied only by the AEW Women’s World Championship. The bell rang to start the match 24 minutes into the show.

Statlander powered Dawn back into the corner and punched her down before she charged into Dawn’s boot. Dawn went for a dropkick, but Statlander caught her feet and catapaulted Dan face first into the turnbuckle. Dawn backdropped Statlander onto the apron and then knocked her off with a forearm. Dawn rolled Statlander back into the ring and made the cover for a two count.

Dawn landed a combination of strikes before Statlander landed a forearm. Statlander hit the ropes and ran into a kick. Dawn followed up with a side suplex and went for the pin, but Statlander kicked out at two. Dawn lifted Statlander up onto the top rope and climbed up with her. Statlander fought Dawn off and shoved her to the mat before connecting with a missile dropkick.

Statlander lifted Dawn up and planted her with a spinning Michinoku driver. Statlander held on for the pin, but Dawn kicked out at two. Statlander followed up with the Staturday Night Fever and made the cover for the victory.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 3:00

-Thekla was shown backstage, mockingly applauding for Statlander’s win. She said it was sad that was her last win as a champion. Thekla said it’s fine, and there will be other dumb bitches. She took off the Statlander shirt she was wearing and threw it in the trash. Thekla mockingly told Statlander to “live long and prosper,” giving her the Spock hand gesture. She transitioned it into a middle finger.

(White’s Take: Match was fine, basically a squash for Statlander, which does more for her than any promo would do at this point. Thekla’s promo after the match was one of her better performances as well.)

-Jack Perry was backstage, telling Ricochet that he was going to take the National Championship. He said Ricochet took something more valuable than gold: a friend. Perry said he’ll take everything he has, and it still won’t be enough. He stabbed a knife into a nearby table to punctuate his words.

(3) BILLY GUNN & AUSTIN GUNN vs. PROTOSHITA (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher)

They showed a video highlighting Billy and Austin before the lights went out. The lights came on; Billy and Austin made the traditional Bang Bang Gang entrance. Takeshita entered to his music and waited on the ramp for Fletcher to come out, along with Don Callis. The bell ang to start the match 33 minutes into the show.

Fletcher forced Austin into the ropes and broke clean. Fletcher slammed Austin to the mat and posed. Austin came back with a wristlock, but Fletcher punched his way out of it, forced Austin into the corner and delivered a chop. Austin ducked a clothesline and swept Fletcher’s feet out from under him.

Austin tagged in Billy. Fletcher went for the test of strength, but Billy told him to “suck it” instead. Fletcher tried a shoulder block but bounced off of the leather wall that is Billy Gunn. Takeshita tagged in and forced Billy into the corner. Takeshita and Billy traded right hands before Takeshita took him down with a flying clothesline.

Billy rolled to ringside, and Don Callis gave him the weakest knife edge chop of all time. Callis fled as Takeshita attacked Billy from behind. Takeshita rolled Billy back into the ring as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Billy set Fletcher up for the Famouser, but Fletcher dodged it. Fletcher went for a rollup, but Billy countered it and landed the Famouser after all. Billy made the cover, but Fletcher kicked out at two. Austin made a blind tag allowing Billy and Austin to land the 3:10 to Yuma on Fletcher. Austin made the cover, but Takeshita broke it up.

Takeshita blasted Billy with a stiff forearm, knocking him out of the ring. Austin landed a swinging flatliner on Takeshita, but Fletcher caught him with a half and half suplex. Takeshita tagged in and he and Fletcher hit a double running boot on Austin. Takeshita went for a suplex, but Austin countered it into an inside cradle for a two count.

Takeshita caught Austin with a Blue Thunder Bomb into a pin, but Billy broke up the pin. Takeshita and Fletcher hit Billy with big firearms, knocking him out of the ring again. Takeshita set up for the running knee on Austin, but Austin rolled out of the way. Fletcher charged in and landed the running kick. Takeshita followed up with the Raging Fire and made the over for the win.

WINNERS: Protoshita in 11:00

(White’s Take: If Billy Gunn pinned Fletcher or Takeshita, I’d be typing a letter of resignation to Wade Keller instead of this report. Thankfully things didn’t get too stupid.)

Callis joined Fletcher and Takeshita in the ring to celebrate before Okada’s music played. Okada walked onto the stage, holding his title. Callis had to hold Takeshita back as Okada smiled.

-Ricochet was backstage, he apologized for hurting Luchasaurus. Ricochet said he talked to Tony Khan, and the National Championship match would be held in Las Vegas. He said luck is the only way a jack like him has a chance against a king such as himself. He said Jack should feel at home with all the loser who come to Vegas hoping to win big. He said Jack will find out why “Ricochet is out of this world.” He signed off with his signature laugh. [c]

-They showed a video package of Grizzled Young Vets complaining about losing their match, and Ortiz using a weapon. Eddie said he thought they were done, but told them that if they want to act tough, he’ll show them.

(4) JORDAN OLIVER & ALEC PRICE vs. MARK DAVIS & JAKE DOYLE (w/Don Callis)

Price and Oliver made their entrance as Schiavone noted they had a good showing, despite losing to FTR. Davis and Doyle entered with Don Callis. The bell rang and the match started 51 minutes into the show.

Davis and Doyle assault Price and Oliver as the bell rang. Price tried to fight back, but Doyle dropped him. Davis hit Oliver with a suplex and then slapped his partner’s chest to pump him up. They hit Price and Oliver in the corner with an avalanche and then launched Price and Oliver right into each other in the center of the ring.

Doyle dropped Oliver with a lariat and tagged Davis in, who flung Oliver into the corner and delivered a big chop. Davis blasted Oliver with a running clothesline int eh corner. Davis made a cocky cover, but Oliver kicked out. Davis scoop slammed Oliver and went for a senton, but Oliver rolled out of the way. Oliver dodged Davis in the corner and tagged in Price.

Price kicked Doyle off of the apron and hit Davis with a flurry of forearms and a dropkick. Price ran onto the rope and executed a flipping springboard blockbuster on Davis. Price and Oliver hit a thrust kick and scissor kick on Doyle. Oliver connected with a dropkick through the ropes to Doyle. Oliver went for a dive onto Doyle at ringside, but Doyle caught him. Davis grabbed Price from behind and Doyle and Davis launched Oliver and Price right into each other again.

Back in the ring, Davis and Doyle lifted Price and Oliver onto their shoulders, crushed them into each other and landed simultaneous powerslams. Davis drilled Oliver with a piledriver and Doyle planted Price with a swinging sidewalk slam. Doyle and Davis both made covers and someone got pinned.

WINNERS: Davis & Doyle in 4:00

After the match, Callis grabbed the microphone and said he had a vision of pain and retiring FTR. And a vision of Callis owning the tag titles, and his dream came true with Davis and Doyle. Stokely and FTR appeared on the screen, where Stokely told everyone that Callis is a known liar. So, if Don says they’re going to win the titles, they’re not. He said FTR are truth tellers and great human beings. He said FTR would retain the tag titles on Wednesday, “top guys out.”

-They went to a video of Darby Allin driving down the road. He showed a video of his nasty suplex onto the steel stairs last week. They cut to Darby with his friend, Bam Margera, who told Darby to be careful before laughing at Darby for getting beat up on Dynamite. They skateboarded together and laughed.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. JULIA HART – TBS Championship match

Julia Hart’s music played, which we haven’t heard in a while since she’s been with the Triangle of Madness. She spookily sang her way to the ring. Willow’s decidedly-less-spooky music played and she made her way to the ring. The bell rang and the title match started one minutes into the second hour.

Julia slapped Willow but ran into a shoulder block. Julia dodged a hiptoss attempt but charged into another shoulder block. Julia attempted to roll Willow up, but Willow blocked it and went for a rollup, but Julia dodged it. Willow came back with a northern lights suplex into a pin for a two count.

Julia came back with a double chop to the throat. Julia hit Willow, took her hand, and walked the ropes before jumping off into a hurricanrana. Julia charged Willow in the corner, but Willow caught her with a back elbow followed by a missile dropkick from the second rope. Skye Blue appeared at ringside and distracted Willow, but Harley Cameron ran down and brawled up the ramp with blue.

Julia dodged the cannonball in the corner and then executed a neckbreaker in the ropes on Willow. Julia made the cover, but Willow kicked out at two. Julia mounted Willow and punched away as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Julia hit Willow with a pair of running lariats in the corner. Julia executed a variation of a Sole Food / Eat Defeat with her foot planted squarely in Willow’s chest. Willow collapsed into the ropes, but bounced off into a big lariat the dropped Julia, leaving both women down.

Willow landed a trio of chops and then hit a running hip attack and clothesline on Julia nin the corner. Willow hopped onto the top rope, but Julia knocked her off, sending Willow tumbling to ringside. Julia rammed Willow’s head into the apron repeatedly. Julia went for the “rope” walk on the barricade, but Willow lifted her off of the barricade and into a vertical suplex on the floor.

Back in the ring, Willow crushed Julia in the corner with a. flipping cannonball. Willow made the cover, but Julia kicked out at two. Julia dodged Willow in the corner and locked in a tarantula hold in the ropes, which she released at four. Julia elbowed out of a Death Valley Driver attempted and planted Willow with a swinging DDT. Julia made the cover, but Willow kicked out at two.

Julia locked Willow into a flying octopus hold, but Willow rammed her into the corner to break out of it. Willow charged Julia in the corner, but she got her feet up. Julia climbed to the top rope and went for the moonsault, but Willow got her feet up and connected with Julia’s face. Willow tried to capitalize with the Doctor Bomb, but Julia countered it into a rollup for a near fall.

Julia went for a kick, but Willow caught her foot. Willow delivered a clothesline followed by the Doctor Bomb. Willow held on for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 11:00

(White’s Take: Nice to see Julia Hart can still have a good match, as she showed so much promise a few years ago before her injury. Of course, Willow is a good partner and they made for a good, if not epic, match.)

-The Rascalz were backstage eating junk food, wondering why Cru were angry and hostile towards them. They mocked Cru’s spiky jackets, but they weren’t sure which two would face them. They rock, paper and scissored for it, Myron repeatedly lost, calling for a best of five, then seven, then 52. Eventually they decided Wentz and Xavier would take on Andretti and Rush, signing off with a “smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.” [c]

-They showed a video with Alex Windsor addressing and unknown figure, saying that neither of them back down from a fight. Windsor told the mystery person that she’s a former world champion. They cut to Jamie Hayter, who said they needed to get some matching outfits.

(White’s Take: Yes, please do something with Hayter, the tag division is a decent place for a talented star to hang out when they’re not competing for the world title.)

(6) MAGNUS vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO

Magnus, pronounced “Mog-noose,” and not Nick Aldis in a mask, made his entrance. Andrade entered to a better reaction. The announcers were happy the Callis didn’t come out with Andrade. The bell rang 21 minutes into the show.

Andrade kept his t-shirt on, presumably mocking CM Punk, as he grabbed a wristlock on Magnus. Magnus escaped with a kick, but Andrade came back with a strong forearm. Magnus sprung off the ropes, but Andrade sidestepped it and slung him to the mat.

Andrade hit a boot and then used his foot to choke Magnus on the middle rope. Andrade caught Magnus with a back body drop. Andrade teased a figure four as the crowd chanted “take your shirt off.” Andrade his Magnus with a loud overhand chop. The crowd asked for another one, and he feigned another chop, but instead delivered a boot to the gut.

Magnus counted a backdrop with a boot and took Andrade down with a headscissor. Magnus went for a dive to the outside, but Andrade met him with a right hand in the ropes. Andrade finally took his shirt off, and everyone was quite impressed. He took a selfie with a girl at ringside and then apparently gave her his number. Andrade rammed Magnus into the steps, rolled into the ring, and posed as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Andrade knocked Magnus off of the top rope. Andrade hit the three amigos suplexes and went for the pin, but lifted Magnus up after the one count. Andrade attempted to take off Magnus’ mask, but stopped short. Magnus rolled Andrade up for a quick two count.

Magnus caught Andrade with a dropkick to the knee followed by a single leg dropkick to the face. Magnus clotheslined Andrade over the top rope to ringside. Magnus got a running start and landed a suicide dive that knocked Andrade into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Magnus climbed to the top rope and landed a senton bomb. Magnus made the cover, but Andrade kicked out at one.

Magnus charged Andrade in the corner, but Andrade caught him with a drop toe hold that sent Magnus face first into the middle turnbuckle. Andrade blasted Magnus with running knees in the corner. Andrade made the cover but again lifted Magnus before three. He lifted Magnus up and delivered The DM. Andrade made the over, this time getting the three-count.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 10:00

(White’s Take: This was basically a ten minute squash match, the length being due to the commercial break in the in the middle. Andrade looked great and showed a lot of character during the course of the match, so I’d label is mostly a success.)

-Andrade cut a promo backstage , saying he has unfinished business in AEW. He said wants the world title and said “see you Wednesday.”

(7) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. RODERICK STRONG (w/Orange Cassidy) – CMLL World Heavyweight Championship match

Roderick Strong made his entrance as the announce team noted his recent victory of Hechicero, earning him a shot at the CMLL title tonight. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team as Caludio Castagnoli entered from backstage, making his way through the crowd to the ring. Tony Khan, in a Mexican tradition, presented the title prior to the match. Justin Roberts gave it the full main event treatment. Claudio shoved Strong into the corner and kicked at him before the bell rang and the match started 41 minutes into the show.

Strong fired back with chops. Claudio delivered a knee to the gut and tossed Strong to the floor. Claudio and Strong brawled at ringside before Claudio rolled strong into the ring. Claudio chopped away at Strong int eh corner. Strong shoved Claudio, and he came back with a European uppercut.

Claudio took Strong down with a headlock, but Strong got to his feet, shot Claudio off of the ropes and landed a dropkick. Strong forced Claudio into the corner and hit him with mounted punches and a hard chop. Claudio retreated to ringside, but Strong followed and continued to chop at Claudio. Claudio blocked Strong’s attempt to ram him into the barricade and dropped Strong face-first into the barricade.

Claudio rolled Strong into the ring and stomp on Strong. The announcers explained that Yuta and Cassidy are ringside and trusted to throw in the towel if necessary, another CMLL tradition. Claudio slammed Strong’s knee into the mat. The crowd chanted “Let’s go Roddy” and he tried to fire back, but Claudio dropped him with a boot to the gut. Claudio bodyslammed Strong into the ropes, furthering his focus on Strong’s leg.

Claudio chopped Strong in the corner, and Strong fired out with some chops of his own. Strong sidestepped a running boot and nailed Claudio with a backbreaker. Claudio rolled to ringside and Strong went for a dropkick through the ropes, but Claudio dodged it and then hit Strong with a kneebreaker onto the barricade as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from break as Strong struggled out of a leglock. Claudio stomped on Strong’s hurt leg and then delivered a big uppercut. Strong caught a charging Claudio with a boot and then dodged a boot from Claudio that left him hung up in the ropes. Strong hit an enziguri that knocked Claudio over the top rope to the floor.

Strong hit the ropes and this time connected with the wrecking ball dropkick through the ropes. Strong followed up with a backdrop onto the barricade and then rammed Claudio into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Strong hit a running knee and then slammed Claudio down face first with the Cloud Nine. Strong made the cover, but Claudio kicked out at two.

Strong set up for an Olympic slam, but Claudio escaped and dropped Strong with a chop block. Claudio went back to Strong’s leg, slamming his knee into the mat and then locking in a single leg crab. Strong managed to escape, but Claudio hit him with a double stomp. Claudio set up for a Neutralizer, but Strong backdropped his way out of it into a pin for a two count.

Claudio came back the pop-up European uppercut. Claudio made the cover, but Strong barely got his toe on the rope, and Cassidy alerted the ref to break the pin attempt. Claudio beat Strong back into the corner and delivered a combination of kicks to Strong’s hurt leg. Claudio lifted Strong onto the top rope and climbed up for a superplex, but Strong slipped underneath and crotched Claudio on the top turnbuckle.

Strong climbed up and brought Claudio down with an avalanche Olympic slam. Strong made the cover, but Claudio kicked out at two. Strong attempted to lock in the Stronghold, but Claudio fought it. Strong persisted and locked Claudio into the hold briefly until Claudio punched at Strong’s leg. Claudio escaped briefly, but Strong finally locked in the Stronghold. Claudio crawled to the ropes to break the hold.

Strong went for a running knee, but Claudio caught him in midair and delivered a kneebreaker. Claudio delivered a shortened giant swing into a single leg crab. Claudio wrenched the hold, but Strong escaped and booted Claudio out of the ring. Claudio swept out Strong’s legs and dragged him to the corner, where he rammed his knees into the ringpost. Strong escaped by pulling Claudio’s face into the ringpost.

The ref checked on Claudio, allowing Yuta to ram Strong’s knee into the ringpost. Cassidy nailed Yuta with an Orange Punch and Claudio dropped Cassidy with a running shoulder block. Back in the ring, Claudio charged Strong in the corner, but Strong caught him with a rising knee. Strong followed up with a running knee that knocked Claudio out of the ring.

Strong rolled Claudio back into the ring and then pulled down his knee pad. Strong got a running start and went for the running knee, but Claudio pulled the ref in between them. Strong pulled up short, saving the ref, but Claudio took advantage with a kick to Strong’s head. Claudio swept out Strong’s legs and performed a rare single leg giant swing, focusing on Strong’s injured knee. Claudio then hit the Neutralizer and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 19:00

(White’s Take: Tired of 10-15 minute matches with obvious winners? Well, try this nearly 20-minute match with an obvious winner. Collision seems as good a place as any for a CMLL title match. At least it was two AEW wrestlers in the match. And it was a good match, quite good. The way Claudio worked over Strong’s knee while Strong wrestled from underneath made for an entertaining match, even though the result was never in doubt.)

Claudio celebrated before exiting through the crowd with his fellow Death Riders as the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Collision delivered two hours of mostly good matches with a smattering of promos. Anyone who skipped this episode to watch Saturday Night’s Main Event will be able to catch up easily, as not much of note happened. This could’ve been a house show, and it would be a good house show, but still altogether inconsequential.