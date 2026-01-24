FREE PODCAST 1/24 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Guevara sees through MJF’s con, Cody fires back at Shaq insult, Jungle Boy vs. Dax, Hangman-Hardy, Young Bucks (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-27-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist (circa 1990) Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the stellar Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood match and what it says about Jungle Boy’s upside, the Matt Hardy pitch to “Hangman” Page, the latest assessment of the Young Bucks story arc and character development, Shaq makes fun of Cody’s hair and Cody responds, Sammy Guevara seeing through MJF’s con, and much more with live callers.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, a half dozen emails with additional topics and points of view.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com